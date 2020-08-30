The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) has challenged opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to explain how his wealth accumulation coincided with the privatisation time where he was entrusted to value and sale some government-owned companies.
PEP President Sean Tembo said that the challenge posed to Mr. Hichilema by FDD President Edith Nawakwi who was Minister of Finance during the privatisation process deserves legitimate answers and not counter-accusations on Social media.
Mr Tembo said that the allegations have not just been made by an ordinary Zambian but by a person who was Minister of Finance at the time of privatization process, and who therefore has first-hand knowledge of the events that took place, adding that the allegations are very serious and deserve a proper detailed explanation by the UPND President.
In a statement to the Media, Mr. Tembo said Ms. Nawakwi’s testimony can be admitted as evidence in any court of law because it is a first-hand account and not hearsay. He said his party believes that anyone who aspires for Zambia’s Presidency must be ready and willing to be subjected to vigorous scrutiny by Citizens.
Mr. Tembo said this is because when an individual ascends to the Presidency their actions and decisions will impact their party members, supporters or those that voted for them.
He appealed to Zambians to ensure that they embrace individuals who are not only willing to be held accountable but also transparent if the country is going to make progress.
Below is the full Statement
- As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted with interest the ongoing debate that has been raging for the past few days regarding allegations of improper conduct leveled against the main opposition UPND President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, which is said to have taken place during this country’s privatization process in the late 1990s. These allegations have been leveled by the then Minister of Finance, Honorable Edith Nawakwi who is currently the Party President for the opposition FDD.
- Our view on this matter is that the said allegations are very serious and deserve a proper detailed explanation by the UPND President. It is not enough for Mr Hichilema to seek to allay these allegations by posting a few Facebook and Twitter memes. It must be noted that these allegations have not been leveled by just any ordinary Zambia. To the contrary, they have been leveled by a person who was Minister of Finance at the time of Zambia’s privatization process, and who therefore has first-hand knowledge of the events that took place during Zambia’s privatization process. As a matter of fact, Honorable Edith Nawakwi’s testimony can be admitted as evidence in any court of law because it is a first-hand account and not hearsay. It is therefore up to Mr Hichilema to substantively rebut Hon. Edith Nawakwi’s allegations in the same detailed manner that she presented her public testimony against him, and not through Facebook and Twitter memes.
- As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our long held position that anyone who aspires to run the affairs of this Republic as President, must be ready and willing to be subjected to vigorous scrutiny by the people of Zambia. It must be emphasized that any Zambian, including another aspiring Republican President, has a right to scrutinize any aspiring candidate. That is because when an individual ascends to the Presidency of this Republic, their actions and decisions will not only impact their party members, supporters or those that voted for them. To the contrary, the actions and decisions of a Republican President impacts, whether positively or negatively, on every citizen of this Republic. That is the reason why every citizen must have an unfettered right to scrutinize any aspiring candidate to the Presidency of this Republic.
- As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have noted that in her testimony last week, Hon. Edith Nawakwi posed a challenge on Mr Hakainde Hichilema to explain how he became rich and why the accumulation of his wealth exactly coincided with the period that he was entrusted with the responsibility to value and sale some government-owned companies, as part of Zambia’s privatization process? Our view is that these are legitimate questions which deserve legitimate answers and not counter-accusations or Facebook and Twitter memes.
- As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our considered view that if Mr Hichilema has already previously answered these questions regarding the source of his wealth, then he must forgive the Zambian people for having a short memory, but he must answer again. As an aspiring Republican President, one cannot get tired of answering questions simply because they answered a similar question last year or the previous year.
- As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are cognizant of the fact that one of the main challenges that the Zambian people have had in the recent past is to hold their leaders accountable. It is worth noting that accountability can only take place where there is transparency. For example, up until now, President Lungu has refused to explain how his net-worth exponentially grew from about K1 million in 2015 during the presidential election declaration of assets, to about K21 million in 2016 during a similar declaration of assets for the presidential election. It is such resistance to transparency that births lack of accountability and by consequence, corruption.
- As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our strong view that when we change from one President to the other, it needs to be an opportunity to make progress in the governance of the nation and not stagnate or regress. In this regard, Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s resistance to explain the source of his wealth, which coincidentally exponentially grew during the period of Zambia’s privatization, is not very different from President Lungu’s resistance to explain how his net-worth exponentially grew from about K1 million to about K21 million within a year.
- Our appeal to fellow citizens of this Republic is that if we are going to make progress as a nation, we need to ensure that we embrace individuals who are not only willing to be held accountable but are also willing to be transparent so as to facility their being held accountable. Indeed, obscurity has no place for those holding or aspiring to hold public office.
Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.
Hh I think this is now wasting all our times. Can you answer to the zambian people and provide evidence of how you got your wealth so that we move on to other pressing issues. I just don’t understand how some one who claims to be innocent can let this issue drag on for so long. If you do not deal with it, I will soon be recommending to the cabinet that a national inquiry into privatisation is commissioned so that we forcefully get the truth from you and your fellow friends accused of looting. It is very sad that the upnd leaders sings every day about how corrupt we are as a party and yet he cannot himself answer to serious allegations of theft. Kutumpa uku
HH is a smart investor continue yapping. Who can offer his wealthy strategies on silver platter?
You spent your youthfulness on beer and girls some spent it building on what is called life time wealth.
Continue walloping in abject poverty.
PF must go!
Its election time again in Zambia. The same old stories resurface again.
Hakainde Hichilema first declared his wealth in the 2006 presidential elections as candidate for the UDA(UPND, FDD, UNIP) .Edith Nawakwi who was then the President of FDD had no issues.
But 14 years later , HH is the main opposition leader in Zambia and wealth is bigger issue now than in 2006 . The presidential hopes of the likes of Nawakwi, Sean Tembo have largely diminished by their own accord. The best they can do now is bring down HH as they drown in the sea of political failures.
Madilu there is nothing smart about ill gotten wealth. People like you are giving the youth wrong impressions and ambitions that they can make billions when the chances of such is very slim unless you use crooked economics like hh. Stop praising things even you don’t have answers to. You act as if hh told you how he made that money. That is money which would have ensured immigrants like you a better life and not being forced to seek economic asylum in your colonisers land
Kaizer Zulu, you spend lots of time blogging and insulting others.
Tell me where you saw HH’s signature on those privatized assets. Otherwise you’re one of those horny dogs chasing wind as usual.
I’ve read many books and articles of those privatized assets. People who were involved some are dead and still alive.
I’ve never come across HH’s signatures.
You are hitting a cliff again.
PF must go!
Meanwhile that fat pig masquerading as a health minister got acquitted and no one says a thing…a young doctor and countless others have lost their lives on his watch…
PF OUT!
Since Nawakwi was the finance minister by that time. Hence,she has the first hand knowledge on the events of privatisation,then she is evidence enough to be used by the courts. Nawakwi has is just perplexed. Leave HH alone.
Mr Sean Tembo he who alleges must prove 28 years down the line where was Nawakwi because HH is winning the next elections you want to sound more concerned its a dead issue.
Mr Sean Tembo he who alleges must prove 28 years down the line where was Nawakwi because HH is winning the next elections you want to sound more concerned its a dead issue. HH is game
KZ u asking HH even can u provide evidence how u have got rich.
Nawakwi…Tembo…and this KZ here on Lsk Times are all just a bunch of cowards and loses trying to push the privatization narrative, which is now sterile, to discredit HH going into 2021 elections. You’re all pathetic! It’s as if there was no government at the time and HH made all the decisions! You can’t match with HH’s superiour intellect…decency…and business acumen! So, typical of mental retards, you’re just doing what we expect you to do, and that’s shamelessly attacking HH while you conveniently turn a blind eye to the REAL corruption happening at all levels!