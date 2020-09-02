9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Health
Updated:

Government receives huge consignment of assorted essential drugs

By Chief Editor
The government has received a huge consignment of assorted essential drugs and medical supplies worth K 60 million, to inculcate resilience in Health Care Systems in Zambia especially in the fight against COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has since flagged off the distribution of the supplies countrywide.

“Health center kits are already in distribution and they will be distributed according to the population in an area .” said Dr. Chilufya.

The consignment comes with support from the United States government, DFID, Global Fund, the European Union, SIDA, and the private sector in Zambia.

“We have received a huge consignment of medicines worth over 60 million kwacha to inculcate resilience in health care systems,” He emphasized.

And Dr. Chilufya has urged frontline health staff to enhance accountability and ensure that medicines reach intended persons while guarding against pilferage.

“I further want to emphasize on provincial health directors to ensure that the supply chain is monitored to ensure accountability.” Dr. Chilufya added.

Dr. Chilufya further added that the government under the leadership of President Lungu remained steadfast in its quest for Universal Health Coverage through access to medicines for all.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has commended the medical stores management team for their efficiency in the management of the supply chain.

Dr. Chilufya was pleased that the private sector such as honey bee among many others as part of the supply chain, responding to President Lungu’s call to ensure that local manufacturing was supported.

“This is a key milestone, all health centers have drugs today and we acknowledge receipt of 2376 health center kits that were supplied by Honey Bee .” said Dr. Chilufya.

18 COMMENTS

  2. It’s a chance for Chitalu Chilufya to redeem itself after got away with court cases. Make sure clinics use materials.
    But if it makes mistake to earn money from donations to pay back legal fees stolen from him by Tutwa Ngulube , then ninshi nimbwaaa ichine chine.

    5
    2

  4. HONEYBEE IS A COMPANY REGISTERED AT PACRA SINCE 2016 AND THEY HAVE STARTED DELIVERING THATS ALL THAT MATTERS AND THEY HAVE NOT BEEN PAID A SINGLE CENT ITS A CONTRACT THAT HAS TO BE FULLY FINANCED BY THE COMANY THAT HAS BEEN AWARDED LETS GIVE CREDIT TO HONEYBEE TO BRING IN THE PRIMARY FIRST STAGE HEALTH CARE DRUGS
    HONEYBEE CONGRATS

    4
    6

  7. What is included in the “health center kit”? Just curious!

    Drug supply to hospitals and health centers should be viewed as an ongoing process/exercise and NOT a one-off or a once-in-awhile event which the Minister or Health has to flag off like a planting season. Health/sickness has no season….so should be the availability of medicines in our hospitals. It is about time we started treating the issue of drug supply and procurement the same way FUEL/PETROLEUM is procured. You don’t wait until reservoirs/storages are dry and then scrabble. That would be silly, isn’t it? So why do we treat drug procurement in Zanbia this way?

    5

  8. A health center kit consists of the following
    35 types of drugs mainly
    Anti biotics
    Anti hestamines
    Ointments
    Eye drops
    Gastro drugs
    And it has about 30 assorted sundries
    And a lot more
    They are the first primary drugs needed to save patients lives .
    HONEYBEE THANK YOU
    we appreciate your contribution
    HONEYBEE SALUTE

    3
    3

  9. Honeybee is being laundered. Health, Education and Agriculture ni ku bedroom. Do not allow others to run these sectors for you even from donations. Your populations will be experimented on, your education curricular will continue to be parrot-based, and your agriculture will suffer GMO and stuff you do not even know about. Mwe mbushi mwe.

    1
    1

  10. We are rolling. As we speak dr chilufya faced the courts and was found with no case to answer. So to me HH is not clean until he proved otherwise. Let hh lead by example. He has been accusing us of theft kanshi he is the robbing hood of Zambia. Kelenka kikiki. Chimangeni

    1
    3

  12. USD17million awarded to an unregistered company and we the people are busy focusing on stories of over 20 years ago. The PF have stolen and left the country literally bankrupt and here we are being zorad stock in our eyes. Indeed it is true what is said about people deserving the type leadership they have….USD42million fire trucks, USD288,000 each Ambulance, USD98million unaccounted for Mukula exports, ZMK6.1bn unaccounted cash flow movement between 2017 and 2018 according to FIC report, external debt standing at USD11.8bn with another USD9bn in internal debt and you want to focus on what happened 23years ago…

    2
    4

  13. Yambayamba has nailed it above!
    You don’t go flag off distribution of drugs after months of prescriptions written on paper from a K2 exercise book have been the ‘new normal’ at clinics country wide! For the whole minister to go play to the gallery in flagging off, its an acknowledgement that indeed medical stores had dried up!
    By the way this man ‘flagging off’ had been insisting that there has been sufficient drugs in the country. What is he flagging off if drugs supply hasn’t been an issue?? Lies with very short legs always come back to bit you in the open.
    Just 1 sentence, please treat the procurement of medical drugs the same way you handle petroleum products.

    2
    1

  14. The fact still remains we wont see those drugs. They will be pilfered and sold to private clinics and pharmacies yet they are paid for by taxpayers’

    1

  15. Uwakwisano “”
    You don’t have a reading and investigating culture and you will die an ***** , read and hear it’s on record my dear don’t shoot your own foot by showing ignorance and idiocy at its best
    Honeybee is there on the road behind prisons , and it has been there since 2016
    What matters is they have started to deliver and Zambians will have the primary health care drugs supplied without being paid . Learn to appreciate

    1

  16. As usual this is another donation from donors…you wonder what ever happens to tax money. Chilufya will take this an sell in his pharmacy

  18. I must say, thats quiet a delivery for a company that does not exist… Wow! Well done.

    Lets hope you get paid by this broke government though. Fingers crossed for you xx

