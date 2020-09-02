The government has received a huge consignment of assorted essential drugs and medical supplies worth K 60 million, to inculcate resilience in Health Care Systems in Zambia especially in the fight against COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has since flagged off the distribution of the supplies countrywide.

“Health center kits are already in distribution and they will be distributed according to the population in an area .” said Dr. Chilufya.

The consignment comes with support from the United States government, DFID, Global Fund, the European Union, SIDA, and the private sector in Zambia.

“We have received a huge consignment of medicines worth over 60 million kwacha to inculcate resilience in health care systems,” He emphasized.

And Dr. Chilufya has urged frontline health staff to enhance accountability and ensure that medicines reach intended persons while guarding against pilferage.

“I further want to emphasize on provincial health directors to ensure that the supply chain is monitored to ensure accountability.” Dr. Chilufya added.

Dr. Chilufya further added that the government under the leadership of President Lungu remained steadfast in its quest for Universal Health Coverage through access to medicines for all.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has commended the medical stores management team for their efficiency in the management of the supply chain.

Dr. Chilufya was pleased that the private sector such as honey bee among many others as part of the supply chain, responding to President Lungu’s call to ensure that local manufacturing was supported.

“This is a key milestone, all health centers have drugs today and we acknowledge receipt of 2376 health center kits that were supplied by Honey Bee .” said Dr. Chilufya.