FDD President Edith Nawakwi has declared that she will not apologise to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for calling him “a criminal who personally benefitted from the privatization programme.”
Mrs Nawakwi said she is ready to commit contempt of court on the matter should Mr Hichilema decide to sue her for defamation.
Ms Nawakwi, who was Finance Minister in the MMD government at the time of privatization of Zambia’s national assets, has insisted that no one is going to shut her up for demanding that Mr. Hichilema explains his wealth, which she alleges was due to his failure to declare interest during the privatization process, which saw him benefitting personally when he was engaged to serve the interests of government.
She said in an interview with Hot FM that no one was going to shut her up for calling Mr Hichilema a criminal.
“I don’t apologize to criminals, whether he is alleged or in fact under investigation. It will never happen now or in future,” Ms Nawakwi said in response to demands by Mr Hichilema, through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, that she retracts and apologises for calling his client a criminal.
The lawyer further made demands of $3 million from Ms Nawakwi for damage done Mr Hichilema’s reputation and legal costs incurred so far.
However, Ms Nawakwi has said she is prepared to commit contempt of court as she will not yield to any of the demands made.
“It will never happen now or in future. I am really excited that one Hakainde Hichilema wants us to unmask the myth of his so-called wealth. What he is doing is an attempt to create a High Court file and then once we try to comment, they say sub judice and contempt of court. I want him to know that we are prepared to commit contempt of court. No one is going to shut me up,” Ms Nawakwi vowed.
HH and Nawakwi should be summoned before a select committee to answer questions on the privatization saga. The Zambian people deserve to know what transpired. The privatization sage caused great hardship for so many and the least we want is to know what exactly happened.
Ba HH naimwe two can play at Nawakwi’s game. Just look for a vocal opposition leader and sponsor her/him to accuse Nawakwi and /or Lungu over the wealth they have stolen. Nizambili zamene banaba but when we say it on social media it doesn’t carry much weight unless it is said by a politician. Get a stubborn one who can tell the nation details of Nawakwi’s salary as Minister and the four houses she bought in her first year as Minister. Lungu’s salary should be told and a challenge must be thrown for him to explain how he jumped to 22 million worth In one single year. Then we shall all smack our lips and watch the game from the Grand Stand.
Playing the cards right. A little chess move here and there on both sides. But the royal side is seen baby crying that there is a powerful grandmaster showing the lady player some critical moves. Wampya Munzi………………..the Village is on Fire!!!!
Hehehe! HH lawyers are jokers. Demanding for fees even before the case is lodged in court? Costs are awarded by courts and and are actually discretionary. Litigants are at the mercy of the judge to award costs. When did the law change? No wonder HH always loses cases. He has suspicious characters in his legal team. Kudos to Nawakwi for telling them off. Lets see if HH will file the case this evening since 24hrs has lapsed.
HH wants to take Nawakwi to court and demands payment of $3million. The People of Zambia want to take him to court, and he cries like a baby that the People want to kill him…. its so funny. The maxims of equity state that he who wants equity must do equity. The Golden Rule proclaimed by Jesus states the do unto your neighbours as you want them do unto to you. And as an old adage goes: what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Hehehe baisa ba Zambia, finally….Limba mwana!
Faka speed! Go for him!
I love how brave our mother nawakwi is. How I wish the fake bally was also brave to explain to the zambian people how he got his wealth. Meanwhile surprise your beautiful wives or even those with ugly ones, with a new leather bag by visiting my shop online called kaizar leather. Kz
FP COMMENTS
So this honorable witness has now become a lawless cadre ready to disregard the law?? Price you pay for having a creptocracy. Change has to happen soon!!!
So this witness has started behaving like a lawless cadre?? It’s clear that she was a hired gun like the late “stand up for zambia” comedy! Except this one is “stand up for plunder”
Welcome to Zambia ….Aspiring presidential candidate with no regard for the courts of law!! In Bemba they say”Chimbwi pakulila, pali epo ashintilile”
I hope this woman understands the consequences of her actions. I hope when the matter reaches its climax, HH will not accept her manoeuvres to settle the matter outside court.
These, indeed, are great times. I wouldn’t want to miss the ensuing epocal quake episodes in the here and now of the nation.
Was she not the one who facilitated payment of $7m to a bogus company for maize that was never delivered? All such things will need to be attended to. That was our money that we could have used on provisioning of social amenities. That was the money this lady used to start her banana business plantations. We shall dig deeper one day.
Yes nawakwi , keep yapping ……
The hole gets deeper.
Look at CK being squeezed by findley , don’t dare people with deep pockets…..
3 whole GRZds failed to nail HH……
I said it $3 million was styupid figure, $5000 is realistic.
Those piece of UPND lawyers have never won a case, they are too Zambianish, Lusaka Magistrate street lawyers.
HH should have hired Martha Musipe or some lawyer from Livingstone.
Let see what the under5 who sees money in everything will do next. One thing is for sure, HH is not going to sue Nawakwi. HH is full of empty threats as it can be seen every time he losses election. We have heard him say they have this and that evidence that never shows up. We heard that they know Trump and we are still waiting. What happened to the ICC story. Now the sheeting Chief is equally in trouble for practicing partisan politics and thieving.
Nkondo zayamba manje. Wina adzalila abale!
Nawakwi me I don’t belong to any political party, I want to know something from you, it is now 30 years when this thing privatization took place, and you were finance minister by then, where were you all that time to bring this issue now? Being the Finance minister, what roll did you play in the matter? Don’t you think you can be implicated and arrested for keeping such information for 30 years? Where did you get the money for you to have legana beans sausage company? Why are some of the women like you in top positions not married? Being the minister of finance why did you endorse the sales of hotels/mines during privatization? We need answers Nawakwi you are confusing us.
Edith Nawakwi’s beef with HH is not very clear. Is it true that HH has shares in Sun International Livingstone? If so when did HH buy these shares? Sun International is a Global Hotel Conglomerate and probably listed on JSE. As a former Privatization Constultant on Sun International bid was HH precluded from buying shares on Stock Exchanges where Sun International is listed. More questions than Answers.
Nawakwi should be the last person to apportion the blame on HH for the botched privatization exercise. Privatization was a brainchild of MMD government where Nawakwi served as a senior cabinet minister – ascending to the portfolio of minister of finance at one point! They are the ones that stripped our nation of her prized possessions. As Francis Kaunda aptly puts it……….they gave away ‘the family silver’ due to selfishness and greed on their part!
Read the law…. you write a letter of demand before you bring your case to Court. In your letter, you state what you want from your accuser…. even the amount of money you wish to be paid….
This is a new rule in High Court of Zambia….
Nawakwi is obliged to enter appearance and defence by law .
Courts are impartial and will decide the case whether Nawakwi likes or not….
Court Judge by facts and evidence not emotions.
I advice is that she must seek legal advice…..
Nawakwi should be the last person to apportion the blame on HH for the botched privatization exercise. Privatization was a brainchild of MMD government where Nawakwi served as a senior cabinet minister – ascending to the portfolio of minister of finance at one point! They are the ones that stripped our nation of her prized possessions. As Francis Kaunda aptly puts it……….they gave away ‘the family silver’ due to selfishness and greed on their part!
Everyone knows that there is no genuine search for truth and justice in this fiasco.Politically-motivated prosecutions and detaintions are frowned upon by democrats all over the world.I see some form of punitive measures against PF government in the unfortunate event that we see Baroness Patricia Scotland returning to Zambia again to resolve a similar self-inflicted shame andbridicule.Many do not know the damage such undemocratic behaviors cause to our standing as a beggar-nation.
PF,restrain some of your supporters and win elections by more civilized strategies,otherwise your rule will only be enforced by bloodshed.
This is needless. The matter is in court now. Let her file her reply to HH’s legal papers. The media talking to her should be telling her to calm down. She should deal with this matter legally now. She has been sued alone and that’s the way she should respond. Those who wish to join her should apply to court and their application will be evaluated for relevance and if found so they may be allowed to join the proceedings.
Nawakwis PF backers are counting on delaying and stalling any court action until after 2021 while she shoots off her mouth , then she will be pleading forgiveness ……
Zambians want justice for their stolen wealth, this case shouldn’t rest until the wealth is returned to the poor Zambians who have suffered at the hands of the crooked character who thinks he is a god,
Ba mama Edith Nawakwi ( ngivyani vi vino mwatendeka) nalimichindike sana nomba lelo umuchinshi wapwa. You were the FM at the time of privatization. Your Govt. engaged HH’s company to preside over the sale of the mines. You mean HH was above you and the President to make decisions as to the sale of the mines….what nonsense is this. You are clearly being used and paid by PF to try to change the narrative of wind of change to something else so PF can continue to abusing power and undermining people’s Democratic. Why don’t you first ask Lungu to explain to the Zambian how he got rich overnight including his inner circle friends like stupid fool ever stupid fool in life like Kaizer Zulu.
We are all innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law. Its strange that Edith has declared HH a Criminal without any evidence. Why is Edith so upset with HH’s Role in the Privatization Process 20 years later? HH was only an Adviser whose advice Minister Edith Nawakwi could either accept or reject. The World Bank and ZPA say the Privatization involving Sun International was above board so where is Edith getting the evidence that HH acted criminally? Edith’s hatred of HH is surprising. Is Edith jealous of HH’s wealth and Popularity? Edith’s behaviour towards HH is buffling.Edith’s allegations are putting HH in harm’s way and she doesn’t seem to care if HH is arrested, jailed or killed. Why is Edith betraying her former Comrade for three pieces of silver? We are all watching in…
Ba mama kwena nalimichindike sana nomba lelo umuchinshi wapwa. You were the FM at the time of privatization. Your Govt. engaged HH’s company to preside over the sale of the mines. You mean HH was above you and the President to make decisions as to the sale of the mines….what nonsense is this. You are clearly being used and paid by PF to try to change the narrative of wind of change to something else so PF can continue to abusing power and undermining people’s Democratic rights and Freedoms. Why don’t you first ask Lungu to explain to the Zambian how he got rich overnight including his inner circle friends like stupid fool ever stupid fool in life like Kaizer Zulu.
Nawakwi do you remember the story of a DOG, to whom the butcher had thrown a bone, was hurrying home with his prize as fast as he could go.
As he crossed a narrow footbridge, he happened to look down and saw himself reflected in the quiet water as if in a mirror. But the greedy DOG thought he saw a real Dog carrying a bone much bigger than his own.
Why does HH continue to make under 5 mistakes? remember he took time waster and small PF party leader Chilufya Tayali to court and now he is taking Nawakwi a leader with no MP to court. HH should ignore people like these and focus on the elections in 2021. I cant wait for Seer1 the Jagaban to say someting.
Just out of curiosity? Why now MaMa? You are simply working for PF…you are embarrassing your self. We had respect for you, it’s easily sliding off…HH will be the next president whether you like or not…this is his time…PF’s time has expired they can’t impose them selves on people.
For the mini time GO Well MAMA…you are wasting your precious time.
Honestly I can’t wait to see how this will end. It’s getting more and more interesting. Am sure the poor man must be having sleepless nights. Let the drama continue!!!!
Elo lwanya!! Edith is clearly not intimidated by hh and his tribal thugs. This matter will go far and leave hh with a mortal wound that will dent his ambitions.
Nawakwi: were u not Minister of Finance at the time? Are u saying u had delegated all your ministerial duties and roles to HH on privatization? HH was just a consultant reporting to appointing authorities. U see your levels of incompetence in that position were appalling. It is clear Chiluba appointed u as Min of Finance not on merit but on some other criterion. Otherwise u would not have been yapping the way u are yapping now. This should be an eye opener to leaders of this country-appoint people on merit and NOT on wako ni wako. Zambia is in this Shi…t because of incompetence among leaders.
Excellent response.
H²’s mischievous acts are about to be unmasked.
EN means business.I will keenly watch this space as more and more double h unfaithfulness to Zambia gets exposed.
Mean and merciless h² really sounds like a soiled kid.
Kaizer also tell the zambian people where you get the money to buy bundle everyday to comment on each and every article on lusaka times. We all know your work is bootlicking to the president and how much do you get paid? PF you’re demn jealous, HH invested wisely while you and other people misuse your opportunity with young girls and beer drinking. Next time invest wisely.
Patriot, you are missing the point! HH has no media coverage taking a vuvuzela to court achieves two things:
1. Publicity – any publicity is good
2. Setting record straight leaves Lungu with no message.
The two equal free campaign and the change Nawakwi pays can be put into feeding campaign managers.