Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that Edith Nawakwi retracts and apologies within 24 Hours for calling him a thief and pays him 3 million dollars as compensation.
Mr Hichilema also wants the text for Ms Nawakwi’s apology to be approved by his lawyers Malambo & Co.
He also wants the FDD leader to put it in writing that she will desist from making the defamatory statements or any similar statements going forward.
“This details that our client has incurred and continued to incite great expense both locally and internationally in order to mitigate the harm that you have caused to him. Our client places the cost of the foregoing, which includes legal costs incurred thus far, at the conservative sum of US$ 3,000,000 which our client hereby demands from you. Our client is amenable to, receiving reasonable proposals as to how to intend to settle the said sum.”
Below is the full Demand
2nd September 2020
Ms Edith Nawakwi
Farm No. LUSAKA
Dear Madam,
RE: DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER – YOURSELF AGAINST MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA
The captioned matter refers. We, together with the law firms copied here, act on behalf of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema (“our client”) and have been instructed to write to you as we do below on his behalf. Kindly note our interest in that regard.
Background
- On 27th August 2020, you featured on a radio program entitled “the Hot Seat” hosted by Zachariah Chavula on Hot FM Radio Station which was also broadcast on Kwithu FM Radio Station (“the program”).
- It is our understanding that the above mentioned radio stations enjoy immense and widespread coverage in Zambia and beyond, not only by reason of the radio broadcasts they transmit, but also because of the internet and other platforms via which their signal and broadcasts can be monitored from anywhere in the world.
- Our instructions are that during the program, and subsequently thereafter on other forms of media including Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Television, you made false, malicious and defamatory statements (“the defamatory statements”) against our client whose aim, purpose and effect was, inter alia, to expose our client to hatred, contempt and ridicule; to embarrass him in the eyes of the general public; to lower our client’s reputation in the estimation of right thinking members of society; to cause him to be shunned and avoided; and generally to create an impression in the minds of the global community, given our client’s international repute as a businessman and politician, that our client is a thief and/or a person of miscreant behaviour who does not respect the rule of law or deserve to hold public office as President of the Republic of Zambia, for which our client aspires.
- Consequently, our client has suffered irreparable damage to his reputation, severe embarrassment, harassment, hatred and ridicule in respect of which our client has instructed us to seek reparation from you as we do here below.
Particulars of defamatory statements
- Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, and whilst our client’s right to make any or any further claim against you, in relation to your recent conduct towards him remains fully reserved, our clients instructions are that the defamatory statements were to the effect that:
- Our client is or was at the material time a criminal;
- Our client involved himself in theft and corruption by alienating a house located on Serval Road in Kabulonga, Lusaka (which you purport belonged to Lima Bank) to himself as liquidator of that institution;
- Our client involved himself in undisclosed illegality regarding the receivership of RAMCOZ; and
- Our client abused the privatization process in general and in particular with regard to the transaction for the sale of the assets of Mosi O Tunya Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone and related assets which you allege that our client “sold to himself”.
- As alluded to above, the allegations contained in the defamatory statements are devoid of any truth. They are malicious and aimed at damaging our client’s hard earned reputation as an astute businessman, as a person worthy of holding office as President of the Republic of Zambia and as a law abiding and God fearing citizen of Zambia, and the world at large, quite aside from being a clear violation of his guaranteed human rights.
- The defamatory statements were made without due regard for the true factual position regarding the subject matter thereof and in contumelious disregard for the law.
The allegation that our client is a common criminal
- As you are aware, our client does not have any criminal record nor has he involved himself in any criminal activity. Should you fail to meet our client’s demands below and should this matter proceed for determination by a Court of competent jurisdiction, you will be put to strict proof on that allegation. Allegations relating to acquisition of property on Serval road in Kabulonga
- Contrary to your false and malicious allegations, our client has never been a liquidator of Lima Bank nor has he ever purchased any property from Lima Bank in liquidation or otherwise.
- Had you cared to take keen interest in events as they truly transpired, it would have come to your knowledge that while the Lima Bank liquidation commenced in 1997, the property in issue was acquired by our client in 1995 a good two years prior to the commencement of the liquidation process. Cleary your allegations are false and malicious in that regard.
- Your allegation to the effect that our client involved himself in theft and corruption is therefore baseless and a purely malicious falsehood.
- In any event, it is trite that any citizen is entitled to buy leasehold property in Zambia together with any unexhausted improvements thereon. Our client is no exception.
- Had you exercised even the barest precaution in discharging your duty of care towards our client, you would have conducted a search at the lands and deeds registry to ascertain the true position before uttering the defamatory statements.
- You may be aware of the age old principle that he who alleges must prove.
Allegations relating to the Receivership of RAMCOZ
- You are aware, and the records will show, that our client was never involved in the privatization of RAMCOZ which was sold by Government to the Binani Group of India in 1997 for a consideration of
- Subsequently, upon failing to meet its financial obligations to ZANACO, RAMCOZ was placed under receivership in 2000. The appointed receiver manager was Mr Christopher Mulenga and not our client.
- The receivership process was undertaken in accordance with the law and reports rendered to the appropriate stakeholders. Our client is not aware of any criminal complaint having been made against the receiver manager, Mr Christopher Mulenga, in relation to the receivership.
Allegations relating to abuse of the privatisation process
- All records relating to the sale of the assets of Mosi O Tunya Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone and related assets are a matter of public record and will show that, in so far as our client played any role in that process, he did so within the confines of the law.
- Moreover, we are aware that the Zambia Privatization Agency (“ZPA”), and ultimately Government, like any other seller in a transaction for the sale and purchase of assets, is obligated to, and did, conduct a due diligence exercise on all potential buyers of privatization assets.
- The foregoing therefore entails that at all stages of the transaction for the sale and purchase of the privatization assets, the ZPA was fully informed on all material particulars of potential buyers, especially such material particulars as were already in the public domain.
- You may also wish to note that the sale of Mosi O Tunya Intercontinental Hotel and related assets to the successful bidder has greatly benefited the people of Zambia as it is one of the few success stories of the privatization exercise, contrary to the innuendo created by you in the defamatory statements.
- Your allegations of improper conduct on the part of our client (to the alleged detriment of the people of Zambia) are, despite their malicious venom, therefore baseless both in law and in fact.
Particulars of harm caused to our client (inter alia)
- Irreparable damage to our client’s reputation given that you purported to make the defamatory statements from an informed position in your capacity as a former Minister of Finance worthy of being believed on that score.
- Aggravated damage to our client’s reputation owing to the malice and venom with which the defamatory statements were made and published to a global audience of several million people.
- Mental distress, anguish and torture.
- A stain on our client’s candidature for President of the Republic of Zambia in so far as the defamatory statements cast aspersions against our client to the effect that he is not a fit and proper person to hold the highest public office of the land.
- Harassment at the hands of overzealous state operatives that have declared their intention to maliciously prosecute our client on the back of your defamatory allegations as evidenced by the press statement recently issued by the Chief Government Spokesperson to that effect.
Our client’s demands
- Our instructions are therefore to demand the following:
- A detailed and unreserved retraction and apology from you to be published in like manner and with equal prominence to the defamatory statements, the text of such retraction and apology to be approved by us;
- That you undertake in writing to desist from making the defamatory statements or any similar statements going forward.
- While our client recognizes that your actions have caused him irreparable harm that cannot be atoned for in monetary terms, you will note that he has been put to great expense and inconvenience on account of your conduct.
- This entails that our client has incurred and continues to incur great expense both locally and internationally in order to mitigate the harm that you have caused to him. Our client places the cost of the foregoing, which includes legal costs incurred thus far, at the conservative sum of which our client hereby demands from you. Our client is amenable to, receiving reasonable proposals as to how you intend to settle the said sum.
- 31. Our client’s rights however remain fully reserved.
- Save as stated in paragraph 30 of this letter, our client further demands, in view of the pressing nature of this matter, that you address his demands within 24 hours hereof, that is to say by no later than Thursday 3 rd September 2020, failing which our client will be constrained to take out proceedings before an appropriate forum so as to protect his interests.
- Should our client be forced to do this, it will be without further recourse to you and at your cost.
- Kindly note that owing to the public nature of your actions towards our client, we have been instructed to, and do hereby, avail a copy of this letter to the media for their information by way of a press statement.
Yours faithfully,
MALAMBO AND COMPANY
Well, you dared him and now you have it. Let’s move along after this I will personally petition lungu to explain the sudden increase in wealth from 2million kwacha to 23million kwacha in one year. Has lungu relinquished the land gift in Swaziland to the people of Zambia? Because if he hasn’t that’s a good case for ACC to hit back at lungu.
I guess she can pay from the proceeds of her sausage defamation case sometime ago. Why does Edith dislike this Tonga HH when she keeps one in her bedroom called Hambulo? …
$3 million is nothing , should have been 10 million…..
That is what innocent people do when injured through lies ……..
Now can we also see lungu sue those calling him a corrupt theif everyday ?
No we won’t because he is a corrupt theif.
Guyz I don’t have much time to go through, there are 34 verses in that gospel to Nawakwi. In which verse is $3 million mentioned? Was the incoming President physically or sexually assaulted? Why so expensive as if it was a PF valuation?
$3million is half the sale of Mosi-tunya hotel.
Please Mr President, we need see realistic figures, this case Nawakwi has committed is just a $5000 max naimwe…
Demands go with status bwana,so ka 3 million dollars is a start up asking fee… Take him to court and prove your issues there
Yes HH that is the way to go. This is the only language that Edith Nawakwi and her PF Sponsors understand. Let her bring the Evidence in Court and these Privatization Allegations will be put to rest. We are anxiously waiting to read her Answering Affidavit to HH’s Application. “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It has never happened and never will “.
Looks like the best way to go. Sissy, you now have a golden opportunity to substantiate your accusations, don’t you? Love it, sissy?
That’s the way to go. This will be a lesson to others who are in habit of falsehood
Over to you Ms Edith Z Nawakwi. You started this fight and now it has been brought to your doorstep. I hope the usual running dogs u had lined up will be there for u.
Don’t be distracted at our current state. What we want in Zambia is good governance, a govt that can have the heart for the people, to prioritise rural feeder roads, good roads in the compounds and suburbs and constant maintenance of those roads, proper health care for everyone, efficient service delivery at all govt offices :passport offices, land title deed registration, schools, hospitals. We want a govt that will support small scale farmers (and not a select few commercial crook millers and farmers) and allow them to export so as to bring back Forex into Zambia, we want a govt that will say no to this culture of pomp and splendour (luxury SUVs)with nothing to show on the ground in terms of real development.
We tried PF and they let us down. Let’s give HH a chance!!!
He won’t see a cent. Instead those lawyers of his should start preparing his defense because the ACC will soon be visiting him. He can start with his preliminary issues
Let Nawakwi explain why silent all
These years?Is it politics of the
Belly?She must be grilled as to how she was convinced by HH to
Sale when the bid was low.Where
Was the Cabinet. Waleshipula.
This HH is more dangerous than you think. One common fact with ruthless dictators is that they are cowards and instead of defending himself, he hides behind rhetoric and threats. People are asking simple questions, “Tell us your net worth before and after privatisation” nothing wrong with that. If you made your money cleanly then explain and close the chapter. Now you will take the matter to court and be forced to open the pandora’s box. This is the missing soul in this man that everyone talks about. He is a control freak and thinks he’s the smartest person in Zambia.
$3m is conservative!
You should have gone for the Jugular!
After all, her sponsors have utusaka twa China ndalama. You should have gone for $100m!
That’s the best Doom that works for this kind of INZI!
Very good, at least he has now availed himself to the court process, he’ll be undressed. It’s an opportunity for him to provide clear answers, how much was his salary at Grant Thornton? This is now getting exciting
Hakaivotela Humwine
His Hexcellency (HH) you are just embarassing yourself. Answer the questions about Privatization. What a joke for a wanna be president. Bozo clown
#BallyNiLazo
Very funny, ironic, childish and arrogant. You dare someone to say something and after that person says what she knows or asks you to explain why you did not state your interest in the deal and explain to the people how you occupied the Lima Bank house, you say “I will sue you. Pay me for asking me to explain”. That’s why I say that iTunes minty Chikopo
Why answer silly questions. They will say explain. When you explain they say explain again. What is the point?
HH is on self-destruction mode. This will open even the little secrete he has been hiding for years. I feel for him and his supporters
HH .. Nawakwi taleshipula nomba… She will see you in court…hope you have your facts straight
Ayatollah, u know little or nothing about hw judicial processes operate in both criminal and civil proceedings. It’s Edith Nawakwi who has to lay evidence before court. He who alleges proves, they say in law. In other words, Ms Nawakwi has to prove it or shut up and own up.
The nerve of this arrogant crooked man. Stolen money has made him too big for his boots. 3million Haha can you imagine? What reputation is there to be damaged from a chap that has lost elections for decades? He already has a damaged reputation for being a loser and can add theft to his reputation too. Kz
Without any doubt, Nawakwi’s pussey must be sweating right now. $3 million will just kill her Legana sausages. Even the PF idyots cannot help her and are not bound to help her since she brought it on herself with her careless mouth and open legs!
Dora is already quiet and no words either from the PF mad balded man Sunday Chanda. This is the beginning and we will sit back and watch Nawakwi masterbating in court.
I think some media house should have been cited to for not offering his side of story rather than amplifying the whole issue that’s jow balance media operates but knowing chambian media, it’s the matter of embarrassing Bally to please Edgar Lungu and PF.
PF must go!
3million my backside. This hh thinks he something big. Yet he a lazo. Meanwhile please visit my online shop kaizar for leather products. We also based in Dubai
Its now in the hands of the courts but you continue yapping. Just shurrup, shaa
This case encompass all aspects of privatisation that SOME people who have never researched keep on throwing false statements about Zambia Privatisation and the role Mr H H played as an employee of a consulting company. False statements have even come from villagers who can not even read and write. For those who read Zambia Privatisation has been researched academically and presented as thesis by students at the University of Zambia. So, there is a plethora of information out there to be well informed. Trouble is that the unschooled tend to have a platform to speak out from ignorance or have been paid to propagate lies. This case presents an opportunity both to the general public and those who have made false allegations to prove before the courts of law. Zambians take keen interest to…
Kikikiki….the who country will be sued for libel……kikikiki
I was excited to hear there is letter of demand and I was looking for real facts. Unfortunately there is no denial of association with Lima Bank house or whether liquidator was connected to him. Timing is just technicality if one is being accused of abusing public assets even in other matters. RAMCOZ sale is also still mystery with no transparency that he was actually managing firm that was undertaking receivership but instead throwing his friend and partner Christopher under the bus. He totally hides behind due diligence by ZPA on Mosi O Tunya without denying allegation. But then he was representing ZPA right? I think this letter was bad idea for convincing those looking for facts or truth but instead raises more questions than answers. God Bless Zambia
Yawn…..Zambia lets find better things to do not ma circus yalibe na kumutu….all politicians are thieves and corrupt
Christopher Mulenga is your friend HH and you left him as Managing Partner at Grant Thornton when you joined politics. You used your connections to commit the crimes
It is doubtful if HH has credible Lawyers who jump at advising him to issue flimsy blackmailing-threats to Madam Nawakwi. Apparently HH is practically dragging himself to Courts of Law where Madam Nawakwi will be joined by other contenders to produce more documents that will consolidate exposition of HH’s underhand deals. Interesting developments indeed!
And what was the relationship with the ZPA Director General before and after Privitasation process?
ASTUTE BUSINESSMAN, MY FOOT
MORE LIKE GREEDY CONMAN TURNED POLITICIAN.
THAT’S WHO HH IS AND WILL REMAIN FOREVER
Lol.This man has usel—ess supporters who can’t advise him.Where on earth is it a crime to ask you how you made the money?Tell us how much you were worth before privatization and after privitazation.Everyone one even yourself that you made millions after selling assets.Stop suing people and just explain how you made money period baba.Your supporters just love coz they belive in tribal politics otherwise they would have helped you to keep quiet.It’s now clear that you gonna lose elections next year bcoz you have failed to hundle this test.soon you will start crying that zambian courts are not fair.HH you duped Zambians.Please pay us our money in offshore accounts
REAL PRIVATISATION THIEVES, the court case u have alluded to had very good evidence. On appeal in the High Court, the DPP did the strangest thing ever done by a DPP and which even surprised defence lawyers: the DPP’s office joined the defense lawyers and there was therefore no one to argue the case for the state. Ever heard of that? It happened believe me. Inevitably they were acquitted by the High Court because the DPP’s office had abandoned its own case.
This is the right way to go. Isues can now come out clearly without the unnecessarry noise of the uninformed. Lies are lies and facts are facts. If Nawakwi’s allegations are true, HH will pay a big price politically for this.. If on the other hand her allegations are untrue and malicious, then she should face the consequences. Hopefully no Nolle’s or interference of government wanting to be joined to the case just to muddy the waters. Now, can we get our focus back on the state of the economy, rule of law, Covid and democratic space.
Elyo bola yawama. If I was Nawakwi I would say Lets meet in court
Taking political battle fields to Court?? mamamama HH will be bruised badly after that
This demand is ill advised.
The foregoing therefore entails that at all stages of the transaction for the sale and purchase of the privatization assets, the ZPA was fully informed on all material particulars of potential buyers, especially such material particulars as were already in the public domain.
You may also wish to note that the sale of Mosi O Tunya Intercontinental Hotel and related assets to the successful bidder has greatly benefited the people of Zambia as it is one of the few success stories of the privatization exercise, contrary to the innuendo created by you in the defamatory statements.
Is this all there is to say about the Mosi-o-tunya? Amazing.
Ill advised.
$3 million is peanuts.
$50 million(minimum) for those false and politically motivated accusations.
LT please censor comments from bloggers who use insults on this media. Some people have no respect for women.
HIDDING BEHIND COURTS AND UPND THREATENING POINTING FIGURES WITH UNREASONABLY REMEDIES INSTEAD OF SHOWING TRUE LEADERSHIP QUALITIES TAKE HIM TO COURT FOR NOW UPND LETS GET ANOTHER PRESIDENTIAL
Harsh! And why is the suit being quoted in a foreign currency, yet the case is Zambian based???