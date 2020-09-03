Former Finance Minister in the MMD government Dr Katele Kalumba says Zambia has investigative wings of government capable of investigating the role UPND President Hakainde Hichilema played in the privatization exercise.
Dr Kalumba said the matter of Mr Hichilema’s involvement is of public interest and that answers ought to be provided to the questions from Zambians about the sale of state assets.
Dr Kalumba, who featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast said the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission can handle the matter without unnecessarily spending additional resources on the investigation process.
He said he does not support calls to institute a Commission of Enquiry on the issue especially that Zambia has a number of economic issues required attention.
On the insinuations that government officials were sleeping during the privatisation process, Dr Kalumba said nobody was sleeping and “nobody was awake than others”, but emphasised that privatisation is a moral question that demands a “yes or no” answer.
When reminded that Mr Hichilema has decided to remain mute on the matter and instead is demanding $3 million from FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi who challenged him to explain his role during the privatisation programme and how he personally benefited from it, Dr Kalumba said the public has a right to seek Mr Hichilema’s answer as a government consultant.
He stated that government officials relied on the advice of experts engaged by the Zambia Privatization Agency and that consultants had a duty of care to protect the interests of the nation.
“Zambians are just demanding for answers from Mr Hichilema. No one is out to kill him. The questions are simple in the case of Intercontinental Livingstone Hotel, did he declare interest before advising the government on this transaction? If he didn’t, then it becomes a moral and possible criminal issue.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has said that UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to explain his role in the privatisation of national assets.
Mr. Ngulube said that Mr Hichilema has for years been calling on others to account for their actions and that it should not be difficult for him to do the same.
Mr. Ngulube said that if Mr Hichilema does not account for his actions, Zambians will have no choice but to take what Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- leader Edith Nawakwi said as the truth.
Mr. Ngulube told ZNBC news in Lusaka that anyone who seeks public office should be ready to account for their sources of wealth.
He said accusing the Police of trying to arrest him is one tactic the opposition leader is trying to use to avoid responding to questions that have been asked by the FDD President regarding his role in the privatisation of national assets.
And, Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda says the government should be decisive and investigate if there was misconduct on the part of the UPND Leader when he took part in the privatisation of government assets.
Mr Nakachinda said that if serving Ministers can be made to account for their action by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Mr Hichilema should not be treated differently.
He told ZNBC news that Mr Hichilema will do well to offer an explanation so that the matter can be put to rest and has since commended government for releasing the financial intelligence Centre (FIC Report, adding that much as the report contains information, which is not fully investigated, its release shows that government is fighting graft.
Hh is scared of his own shadow. This is what happens when you do evil things and think you can get away with it. Many people are suffering because of what people like hh did. By now we would have had 100s of billionaires in Zambia had these crooks not stolen and sent money to offshore accounts. Bally is a lazo. I can’t respect a thief
He does not want a commission of Enquiry because knows that he and a lot from MMD government will be implicated. He knows this could open the Pandora’s box.
HH ni Kawalalalalal . . . .#BarryNiLazo
The MMD prefer the investigative wings because they will target one individual, HH. A commission of inquiry will be the best route because it will scrutinize each privatized company, who was involved and how they benefited. That is why amai Sausages and mfiti cant call for a commission of inquiry
All we need are answer from ichilema. Every time he is questioned he becomes very emotional and cries murder. He was asked even by independent media in South African a simple question. “Did you become rich over night?”
Time wasters at it again! It is election time, this is just cheap politicking; let us talk about issues that will bring development to Zambians, issues that will aspire confidence and hope in our youths, issues that will help us restore our stable electricity supply, improve our educational & health systems, eradicate poverty and rampant corruption, etc. Why do you like distracting the voters from real issues – we are tired of boot-leakers with no moral substance at all. We need to build a better and prosperous Zambia, free of greedy and corruption, for all the peace loving people of Zambia. One Zambia one nation. God bless Zambia!
Iwe kachik4l4 ka wiso bwelela mukulowa makaka wambwa
HH has been challenged to come clean but as usual, the man will duck and dive and then send his henchmen to throw more accounting jargon thinking everyone is dumb as he put it. Give us your version kaili. We want to know how you dribbled the Zambian people so that we can prepare a better defence in 2021. To be honest, any other party other than UPND or PF will do because the competition to steal between these two parties is scary. HH should appear before a select committee to answer for his role in the privatization scandal. Zambia needs answers to close this chapter once and for all.
Katele can never like a commission of enquiry for the privatization because he knows that it would open a lot and implicate many who were in MMD then. All those accussing HH know that its just politics (including Nawakwi). No one wants a commission of enquiry.
CC was told to account for his wealth, he humbly went to court and the case is history. Why can’t HH do the same? Instead Chief Mukuni is the one defending him. Hh is on record accusing PF of corruption, looting without evidence, but when he is accused, he is annoyed and rushes to court. Let him stop pointing fingers at PF. Hh is at crossroad, if he talks about corruption, PF will talk about his involvement in privatization.
This wizard was dancing for the end of mining in Zambia.
Zambia was poorest of the poor just to please IMF
How is Hades Dr Kalumba?
Welcome back to life. Looking for Veep position as well?
Its sad that Katele Kalumba and Edith Nawakwi, both broke former Finance Ministers (they were actually admired at one point, very clever) can sink to the level of Chilufya Tayali and sell their stories for a bit of pocket money from a PF boat that is sinking fast.
Hichilema please answer the questions, ufisanji mambala?