Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene or striker Lazarus Kambole of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively will on Saturday dance the night away when the South Africa PSL title race will be decided.

Chiefs and second placed defending PSL champions Sundowns are in a dead heat for this season’s league crown and are only separated by goal difference on 56 points heading into Saturdays season finale.

Kambole is in line for dream debut title win since he joined leaders Chiefs this season from Zesco United.

Mweene has been in between the posts in Sundowns last four games in which he has conceded just one goal that have seen the champions picked up three wins and a defeat.

Sundowns will host third from bottom Black Leopards who will sadly be without their talismanic Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda due to suspension.

Musonda scored Leopards lone goal in the 2-1 home loss of their first leg meeting last October.

Chiefs also face an ailing opponent from the north when they visit second from bottom Baroka FC who just two games ago beat Sundowns 1-0 before falling 4-1 to third placed SuperSport United.

Chiefs beat Baroka 1-0 in the first leg meeting.

Kambole’s side are chasing their first league title since 2015 while Sundowns are eyeing a third successive crown.