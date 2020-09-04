9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mweene and Kambole in PSL Grand Final Fever

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mweene and Kambole in PSL Grand Final Fever
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene or striker Lazarus Kambole of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively will on Saturday dance the night away when the South Africa PSL title race will be decided.

Chiefs and second placed defending PSL champions Sundowns are in a dead heat for this season’s league crown and are only separated by goal difference on 56 points heading into Saturdays season finale.

Kambole is in line for dream debut title win since he joined leaders Chiefs this season from Zesco United.

Mweene has been in between the posts in Sundowns last four games in which he has conceded just one goal that have seen the champions picked up three wins and a defeat.

Sundowns will host third from bottom Black Leopards who will sadly be without their talismanic Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda due to suspension.

Musonda scored Leopards lone goal in the 2-1 home loss of their first leg meeting last October.

Chiefs also face an ailing opponent from the north when they visit second from bottom Baroka FC who just two games ago beat Sundowns 1-0 before falling 4-1 to third placed SuperSport United.

Chiefs beat Baroka 1-0 in the first leg meeting.

Kambole’s side are chasing their first league title since 2015 while Sundowns are eyeing a third successive crown.

Previous articlePromoted Kitwe United Announce New Exco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mweene and Kambole in PSL Grand Final Fever

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene or striker Lazarus Kambole of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively will on Saturday dance...
Read more
Feature Sports

Promoted Kitwe United Announce New Exco

sports - 0
Promoted FAZ Super Division side Kitwe United have reconstituted the executive committee in readiness for the 2020/21 season. Club spokesperson Nelly Nkolongo has announced that...
Read more
Health

Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 11
Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed and President Edgar Lungu is expected to commission the facility this month. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Needs to Conclusively Deal with the Privatisation Matter to Bring Closure-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 29
Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has said that the intention of the current debate on privatization is meant to audit the...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner: Featuring Dr.Anna Katema ,Vascular Neurologist

editor - 8
https://youtu.be/aP5LwB_TVIg
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Promoted Kitwe United Announce New Exco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Promoted FAZ Super Division side Kitwe United have reconstituted the executive committee in readiness for the 2020/21 season. Club spokesperson Nelly Nkolongo has announced that...
Read more

Shepolopolo Heading To South America For Friendly’s

Feature Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo has secured two friendly dates away in South America against Chile. Bruce Mwape's girls will face Chile in Santiago on November 28 and December...
Read more

Zambia U15 Team Formation Welcomed

Feature Sports sports - 0
Ndola youth football Coach Brian Phiri says the recent formation of the Zambia Under-15 National Team should be centred on player development. Chipolopolo U15 is...
Read more

Zambia U15 Receive Group Draws For Croatia Tournament

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo U15 know their group stage opponents at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host from September 21-28. Tournament debutants Zambia...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.