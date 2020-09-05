Red Arrows may have lost captain and midfielder Bruce Musakanya to Zesco United but the good news is that veteran striker James Chamanga has committed to the Lusaka club.

The 40-year-old has extended his stay with the 2004 champions for a third straight season after winning the 2019/2020 Golden Boot with 16 goals.

“The 2019/2020 Zambia Super League Golden Boot winner will stay at Nkoloma Stadium for another season,” Arrows media officer Mike Kalembwe said.

Chamanga joined Arrows during the 2019 transitional season following his return to Zambia after over 15 years overseas.

Meanwhile, Arrows also got another 2020/2021 pre-season boost when Cameroonian defender Elvis Bissong extended his contract with the Lusaka side for two more seasons.

Arrows finished 10th last season on 40 points, ten behind champions Nkana.