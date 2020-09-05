Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization and other economic financial crimes committed between 1992 to date.

Mr Sinkamba has since written to the Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima and President Edgar Lungu to revoke article 133 sub 3 of the constitution to pave way for the creation of a special court.

He says he has written to President Lungu so that he can facilitate the creation of the court and put the terms of reference for the judges.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning, the Green Party President says the special court will give powers to the citizens and the Director of Public Prosecution -DPP to bring charges against anyone who could have committed crimes during the privatization process.

Mr Sinkamba noted that the issues being raised by various stakeholders on the country’s privatization process are serious and should not be treated as a joke.

He said the special court must be mandated by law to handle all privatization and other economic financial crimes committed between 1992 to date to maintain law and Order in the country.

Mr Sinkamba added that it is imperative to find a way of dealing with the corruption allegations regarding the privatization of national assets by some individuals.