Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization and other economic financial crimes committed between 1992 to date.
Mr Sinkamba has since written to the Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima and President Edgar Lungu to revoke article 133 sub 3 of the constitution to pave way for the creation of a special court.
He says he has written to President Lungu so that he can facilitate the creation of the court and put the terms of reference for the judges.
Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning, the Green Party President says the special court will give powers to the citizens and the Director of Public Prosecution -DPP to bring charges against anyone who could have committed crimes during the privatization process.
Mr Sinkamba noted that the issues being raised by various stakeholders on the country’s privatization process are serious and should not be treated as a joke.
He said the special court must be mandated by law to handle all privatization and other economic financial crimes committed between 1992 to date to maintain law and Order in the country.
Mr Sinkamba added that it is imperative to find a way of dealing with the corruption allegations regarding the privatization of national assets by some individuals.
For first time I agree with mr sinkamba. I have been saying that we need an inquiry into the crimes that were committed. Hh is not a judge to judge himself and decide he did nothing wrong. Why is hh quick to defend himself via media and yet quick to run to courts to sue? Let him face his allegations in court. I have also written to the president with my recommendations. Kz
I do agree with this man better it is established as quickly as possible, it is immoral to just look at the wrongs committed and continue with life as usual , this rot has to be sorted out at all costs it is a crime to allow thieves to just do what ever they want and you call it a nation no it is stinking lawlessness is evil and the same evil has brought misery amongst the Zambian people.
If you can’t prosecute the wrong doers then forget talking about corruption and let people do what ever they want .
If you can’t vindicate Zambians it means you are not defending the constitution of Zambia it is time to correct the wrong that reoccurs.
Criminal case start in the subcourt. Those of capital nature are committed to the High Court.
Corruption is s crime triable in subordinate court. There is no need to create a new court..
The chief justice can not prescribe the terms of the Judges as this will be usurping the independence of the judge. In case of an appeal, it will be inconceivable to appeal to same chief Justice. Who then can preside in case of appeal? Deputy Chief Justice was a lawyer of Hh
Here is the catch 22 situation…
#ballynilazo
HH is guilty just from the way he has come out…..