Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says the people of Luanshya are still feeling the negative effects privatization.
Mr Chanda says Luanshya residents have vowed not to entertain any of the people involved in privatization when they come to campaign next year.
He said the people are resolved that entertain people who played a role in privatization would be a betrayal of their collective history.
Mr Chanda who is also PF Copperbelt Province Chairman was speaking on Saturday when he met officials from the Provincial party Mobilisation Committee led by Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who paid a courtesy call on him.
“ Mr Chairman, I have a message to you and through you to the Zambian people. The people of Luanshya have asked me to tell that they will not entertain anyone who played a role in the privatization programme. The people are saying their current suffering is due to privatization and so those who had a hand and are wishing to campaign here, they will have a difficult time,” Mr Chanda said.
He stressed that President Edgar Lungu is working hard to ensure that the economic fortunes on the Copperbelt is turned around for the better.
And Mr Lusambo emphasized that the party will ensure that it sends out a message of hope to the people of the Copperbelt as it mobilizes.
“We will tell the people here that only President Edgar Lungu means well for you, there other people are trying to get to State House so that they can privatize more state assets because that it is the only thing they know.”
Mr Chanda says Luanshya residents have vowed not to entertain any of the people involved in privatization when they come to campaign next year.
HE MEANS ANY OF THE PEOPLE, DOES THAT INCLUDE THOSE WHO WERE INVOLVED IN THE PRIVATISATION OF COLD STORAGE? WHAT ABOUT ZAMBIANS THAT BENEFIT FROM THE PRIVATISATION OF GOVT POOL HOUSES, MINE HOUSES , AND COUNCIL HOUSES SOME AT GIVE AWAY PRICE OF K10.
Unfortunately the Zambian public has a short memory. Wasn’t it Sata and PF who sold a stake in Zanaco to rabobank? What about Zamtel which he almost flogged off? Isn’t ZNBC now owned and controlled by the Chinese? And national airports corporation on which the Chinese will collect fees? Unfortunately the people of Luanshya have no info on such matters. Enlightened citizens know that PF is the biggest mafia cartel this Country has ever seen. Add to that incompetence.
I do not get it, someone else did the dirt but you want to smear amaze on an innocent person, is this how ridiculous and shamelessly people have become.
Ba Lungu also had a hand in the privatisation of the state assets. He was a service provider just like HH. Lungu was a lawyer and HH a Consultant. Finite papito!
Now let us come to the definition of terms. It is important to be sober minded when using words because they carry weight. PRIVATIZATION in a free market economy is not in itself a bad thing. It simply means that the state provides REGULATORY OVERSIGHT but does not own the business. USA and great Britain are key examples. 90% of business are privately owned-PRIVATIZED. So PRIVATIZATION IS NOT EVIL. it is the way free market economies are run because business need a constant injection of capital which most govts cannot provide on their own. What is evil is POOR GOVERNANCE!! BAD LEADERSHIP!!
The level of desperation has really skyrocketed. People aren’t buying into this stale smear campaign of ten years ago. We have now moved on to bread and butter issues. What’s your strategy to revive the ailing Luanshya economy? And in Kabushi when do we expect the gutted market to be constructed so that the people have decent trading spaces?
Does this f00l understand privatisation? Doesn’t he know that his Lungu was involved in the privatisation of cold storage?
So no room for Nawakwi to campaign on the Copperbelt next year…
When Govt changes we will have to revise criteria once more on who can hold public office and may even who can vote! This mediocrity from PF is excessive. Do these chaps know that even Pres.Lungu participated in Privatization but has nothing to show for consultancy fees he received? HH is innocent,clean unless proven otherwise by courts of law!
Get back to the compaign promises tapes or CDs.
Rewind and view again. You ought to have nailed 3/4 of your 2016 promises by now.
You know that in politics $#!+ don’t come easy.
I will be judging your performance May/July 2021.
Up the sleeves; the ride gonna be bumpy, y’all.
You’re lucky sodomite kleptoh² is a due thief, a pompwe at that.
He is no contest.
Kakunkubiti speaking, from where did Sata get these people?
Kakunkubiti speaking, from were did Sata get these people?
I’m in Luanshya, and I can safely that, Luanshya is no longer a PF stronghold and we demonstrated that in the parliamentary by-elections in Roan constituence when we opted to go for NDC. In 2021, we’ve have decided to go for UPND whether they campaign here or not.