Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says the people of Luanshya are still feeling the negative effects privatization.

Mr Chanda says Luanshya residents have vowed not to entertain any of the people involved in privatization when they come to campaign next year.

He said the people are resolved that entertain people who played a role in privatization would be a betrayal of their collective history.

Mr Chanda who is also PF Copperbelt Province Chairman was speaking on Saturday when he met officials from the Provincial party Mobilisation Committee led by Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who paid a courtesy call on him.

“ Mr Chairman, I have a message to you and through you to the Zambian people. The people of Luanshya have asked me to tell that they will not entertain anyone who played a role in the privatization programme. The people are saying their current suffering is due to privatization and so those who had a hand and are wishing to campaign here, they will have a difficult time,” Mr Chanda said.

He stressed that President Edgar Lungu is working hard to ensure that the economic fortunes on the Copperbelt is turned around for the better.

And Mr Lusambo emphasized that the party will ensure that it sends out a message of hope to the people of the Copperbelt as it mobilizes.

“We will tell the people here that only President Edgar Lungu means well for you, there other people are trying to get to State House so that they can privatize more state assets because that it is the only thing they know.”