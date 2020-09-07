Bill 10 Advocates have welcomed the statement by the National Assembly to announce that Constitutional Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019 that was postponed as Parliament adjourned due to Covid-19, will resume once Parliament opened this Friday by President Edgar LUNGU.

Speaking from Choma, where the Bill 10 Advocates are scheduled to have a series of radio programs, Bill 10 Advocate Prince Ndoyi said the advocates have welcomed the statement as it reflects the correct position at law and fact as opposed to what UPND and their surrogate NGOs had been saying that the Bill was dead and buried.

Mr Ndoyi said Bill 10 will go through this time around with or without Covid-19 adding that time will not allow for another adjournment since the budget is also during the coming sitting.

“We want to thank the National Assembly Clerk, for clearing the air, as the nation maybe aware that the Opposition UPND and their surrogate NGOs including CISCA had gone to town to misinform the nation that Bill 10 was dead and buried to the extent of qouting wrong articles in the Constitution to justify their propaganda. Bill 10 died only thier minds, tell them that it has not ressurected because it never died in the first place.

“Aren’t they embarrassed now, they even spent money to hold press briefing on falsehoods. They even went to court and lost, but they continued to cling to their falsehoods. Which shouldn’t be the case. Now that this issue has been cleared, we can now safely say Bill 10 will succeed, he wondered.

He since challenged the staff of National Assembly not to further delay the Bill using any excuse coming from UPND as the UPND doesn’t mean well.

“We want to this time around challenge Parliament or National Assembly not to further defer the current bills left on the order paper as time will not allow. We will not entertain any excuse from UPND MPs this time around on Bill 10. Let them stay and vote, if it’s defeating the Bill let them do it on the floor of the house in broad day light.

“Let us deal with Bill 10 once and for all, and allow the nation to concentrate on the Budget. We are further calling on Members of Parliament to support the Bill as it is an inclusive and progressive Bill meant to enhance our democracy.

“For us we have been moving, and we are currently here in Southern Province to access the ground for the sensitization program after we are done with Copperbelt and Central provinces, he said.