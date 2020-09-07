PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has advised youths in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district not to allow any blood-thirsty UPND leader to use them to spill blood in the Bembaland over politics.

Speaking on Radio Mano earlier today, Mrs. Phiri said power-hungry politicians in the named political party had been paying youths to fuel confusion during elections.

“We don’t want to lose the lives of youths over politics. We need to show the rest of the country that we are peaceful in PF strongholds. There is no need to spill the blood of anyone,” said Mrs. Phiri.

She urged all registered voters in Lukashya Constituency to turn out in large numbers to vote for Mr. Chisanga in next Thursday’s parliamentary by-election to avoid voter apathy.

Mrs. Phiri said the time has come for the people of Lukashya to work closely with the PF in addressing various problems through its robust development program.

“l am appealing to the people of Lukashya to vote for Mr. George Chisanga. He is a very hardworking and loyal member of the PF. Big Mule (Davies Mulenga) who has gone to UPND for not being adopted to stand on PF ticket found Mr. Chisanga in PF.

“We know that Mr. George Chisanga is winning on September 17 but we need to vote in big numbers. It is important for us the people of Northern, Muchinga and Luapula provinces, including our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province, to take the issue of voting seriously, as the people of Southern Province,” said Mrs. Phiri.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has castigated the opposition UNPD for lack of respect to women. She said as a woman she feels insulted by the UPND’s lack of respect for women who include the Vice President and now FDD President Edith Nawakwi.

Mrs. Phiri has commended former Finance Minister Hon Edith Nawakwi for opening up the eyes of the Zambian people over the manner UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema mismanaged the sale of Sun International Hotel in Livingstone during privatization.

“Hon. Nawakwi has set the bar. She is a woman of integrity. The question is..wherein the ACC to deal with the issues Ms. Nawakwi has raised?” asked Mrs. Phiri.

“Privatisation has really affected our lives. We had companies like National Milling which were privatized but the people who bought houses were not employees of National Milling.”

And Vice President Inonge Wina has asked the people of Mumbi Mukulu area in Lukashya Constituency to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate on September 17th by-election.

Mrs. Wina said the PF vote in the by-election will ensure the government delivers better roads, bridges, and empowerment programs. She said PF candidate George Chisanga will work with the government and represent the people well.

The Vice President said this when she addressed a public rally at Mumbi Mukulu Primary School Ground of Musowa ward in Kasama today.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wina has promised the people of Mumbi Mukulu area whose crops were damaged by floods that the government will continue to provide them with relief food until they can harvest enough to feed themselves. She said the government is concerned with the plight of people in the area whose crops were washed by floods.

And PF Lukashya constituency Campaign Manager Brian MundubilE reminded the people of many promises which government had made and have been fulfilled

He cited the erection of communication towers, and the grading of roads as some of the things the government has delivered to the area.