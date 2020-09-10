9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ERB Keeps Fuel Price Unchanged for Now

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines ERB Keeps Fuel Price Unchanged for Now
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has said that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with the documentation for a new cargo.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni says the importation of petroleum feedstock and finished petroleum products is currently in progress.

Ms. Mfuni said that ERB is closely monitoring the performance of the kwacha against the US dollar and international oil prices which are key variables considered when reviewing fuel prices.

Ms. Mfuni said that a review of fuel prices is only done when petroleum feedstock and finished products are imported.

Ms. Mfuni further noted that the public and stakeholders will be informed when need to review the prices that arises as per the standard procedure.

Previous articleThe Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19-Religious Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ERB Keeps Fuel Price Unchanged for Now

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has said that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with...
Read more
General News

The Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19-Religious Minister

Chief Editor - 0
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says the Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid...
Read more
Feature Sports

Musonda Returns to Inspire Leopards To PSL Playoff Victory

sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda returned to action for Black Leopards on Wednesday to inspire them to a critical victory in their opening fixture of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars Join Zesco United in Early Transfer Spree

sports - 0
Napsa Stars have joined Zesco United in setting the pace in the early pre-season transfer dash with the announcement of two key signings. The 2019/2020...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Sleeping in Lusaka

staff - 4
By Samba Yonga It is a sobering reality to comprehend that the economic value and scarce resource that we seek in Lusaka is actually outside...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) are a bunch of liars who...
Read more

Never, Never Again will Farmers Receive Inputs Late, it’s a Closed Matter-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
President Edgar Lungu has said that the problem of late delivery of farming inputs has been addressed and will never happen under his watch....
Read more

CiSCA condemns tribal sentiments from PF officials, challenges President Lungu to act decisively

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) has condemned tribal utterances attributed to Chanda Nyela and challenged President Lungu to act decisively. In a statement released...
Read more

It’s not PF that started the Privatization Debate-Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from the current heated debate on the privatization of national assets that took place in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.