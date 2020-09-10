The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has said that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with the documentation for a new cargo.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni says the importation of petroleum feedstock and finished petroleum products is currently in progress.

Ms. Mfuni said that ERB is closely monitoring the performance of the kwacha against the US dollar and international oil prices which are key variables considered when reviewing fuel prices.

Ms. Mfuni said that a review of fuel prices is only done when petroleum feedstock and finished products are imported.

Ms. Mfuni further noted that the public and stakeholders will be informed when need to review the prices that arises as per the standard procedure.