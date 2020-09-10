9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 10, 2020
PF are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia.

Speaking in Kashima East, Mufumbwe in North-western Province where she went to drum up support for the UPND aspiring candidate, Milner Katoyo in the forthcoming local government by-election, Nalumango stated that the numerous lies that the PF has been telling Zambians were a sign that they have failed to deliver to their aspirations.

Nalumango, however, noted that realizing an ideal, fair and equitable Zambia depended on the people’s ability to register as voters as well as the acquisition of National Registration Cards-NRCs.

Speaking at the same event, Mufumbwe Member of Parliament (MP) Elliott Kamondo stressed the need for the people of Mufumbwe and the broader North-western Province to rise to the occasion and vote for president Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

And Solwezi Central MP, Stafford Mulusa told the residents of Kashima East show president Hichilema their love by voting for Milner Katoyo next week.

The Kashima East has 3 polling stations and a total of 12, 980 registered voters according to the 2016 Voter’s roll. The Kashima East ward fell vacant after the resignation of Mr Thomas Fweneti who resigned to join the ruling PF mid-June, this year.

The UPND has fielded Milner Katoyo while the PF has fielded Victor Shibuya for the election slated for September 17th, 2020.

