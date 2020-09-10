National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Rev Godfridah Sumaili has said that Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Hon. Sumaili said the President has demonstrated his ability to develop the nation and that his works are speaking for him.

She said in his agenda for development, the President had made it a point to take development to all parts of the nation without discrimination, and leaving no one behind. She pointed at schools, hospitals, roads, communication towers as things the PF and President Lungu can point at as their deliverables.

The Minister said this when she drummed up support for the PF candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections for Lukasha constituency. Hon. Sumaili urged the people of Lukasha to vote for Mr. George Chisenga because he will be able to fulfill the vision of the Patriotic Front and President Lungu for Lukasha constituency.

She took time to urge the women and youth of the area to take advantage of the various empowerment programs that the government has lined up. She said women are by nature very caring and empowering them is empowering the entire nation.

She said voting for Mr. Chisanga would make it easy for Lukasha to have an equal opportunity to a share of the national cake.

Meanwhile, Rev Sumaili said has said that President Lungu will not leave anyone behind in empowerment programs, the Church included. She said the church would soon receive its share of empowerment to enable the clergy to also engage in economic activities such as chicken rearing and aquaculture among other ventures.

The Minister said this when she addressed the clergy at an interdenominational meeting held at St. James Catholic in Lukasha this afternoon.

She urged the church to continue being an example to the nation in issues of peace and coexistence.

She said the church had continued to complement the government’s efforts in areas of education, health, water, and sanitation among others. The Minister has called on the church to pray for the nation ahead of the 2021 general elections.