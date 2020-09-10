9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Godfridah Sumaili

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Rev Godfridah Sumaili has said that Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Hon. Sumaili said the President has demonstrated his ability to develop the nation and that his works are speaking for him.

She said in his agenda for development, the President had made it a point to take development to all parts of the nation without discrimination, and leaving no one behind. She pointed at schools, hospitals, roads, communication towers as things the PF and President Lungu can point at as their deliverables.

The Minister said this when she drummed up support for the PF candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections for Lukasha constituency. Hon. Sumaili urged the people of Lukasha to vote for Mr. George Chisenga because he will be able to fulfill the vision of the Patriotic Front and President Lungu for Lukasha constituency.

She took time to urge the women and youth of the area to take advantage of the various empowerment programs that the government has lined up. She said women are by nature very caring and empowering them is empowering the entire nation.

She said voting for Mr. Chisanga would make it easy for Lukasha to have an equal opportunity to a share of the national cake.

Meanwhile, Rev Sumaili said has said that President Lungu will not leave anyone behind in empowerment programs, the Church included. She said the church would soon receive its share of empowerment to enable the clergy to also engage in economic activities such as chicken rearing and aquaculture among other ventures.

The Minister said this when she addressed the clergy at an interdenominational meeting held at St. James Catholic in Lukasha this afternoon.

She urged the church to continue being an example to the nation in issues of peace and coexistence.

She said the church had continued to complement the government’s efforts in areas of education, health, water, and sanitation among others. The Minister has called on the church to pray for the nation ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Previous articleSolwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Godfridah Sumaili

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Rev Godfridah Sumaili has said that Zambia is blessed to have a...
Read more
Health

Solwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has concluded his tour of duty in North-Western Province for Mentorship and on-site Technical Support towards COVID-19. During...
Read more
Economy

Over 70% of the 1 million targetted Farmers have deposited the Money required to access Inputs

Chief Editor - 0
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says farmers have responded very well to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) during the 2020/2021 agricultural season. Hon. Katambo has...
Read more
Headlines

PF are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) are a bunch of liars who...
Read more
Columns

The importance of transformational leadership in crisis situations

Chief Editor - 2
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In times of crisis, disruptions or significant challenges, transformational leaders holding public office should: • Demonstrate competence to resolve the challenge at hand...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ongoing phase one mobile issuance of National Registration Cards NRCs by 10 more days

General News Chief Editor - 7
GOVERNMENT has announced the extension of the ongoing phase one mobile issuance of National Registration Cards NRCs by ten more days. Speaking when he addressed...
Read more

All the bills not concluded during the last National Assembly will be re-tabled for debate

General News Chief Editor - 11
Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says all the bills that were never concluded during the last meeting of the National Assembly will be re-tabled...
Read more

Russia, China, Egypt and Tunisia offer Scholarships to Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 7
Russia, China, Egypt and Tunisia are among countries that have shown interest to offer scholarships to Zambian students despite the crisis of COVID-19. Loans Board...
Read more

Zambian appointed new ILO Director in the Caribbean

General News Chief Editor - 11
International Labour Organization (ILO Director-General Guy Ryder has appointed Mr Dennis Zulu, a Zambian national, as the new Director of ILO Decent Work Team...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.