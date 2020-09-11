9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 11, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Be careful when consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape-CCPC

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Be careful when consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape-CCPC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has cautioned consumers in Zambia to be careful when consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape products from South Africa.

This follows a cautionary notice from the COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) warning the general public against consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape products that are alleged to contain small shards of glass.

In South Africa, Retailers have already removed stock of Liqui Fruit’s red grape juice from their shelves following glass particles scare.

Premier Foods issued a national recall of the Red Grape 330ml cans after the company received reports of small shards of glass in a single batch.

This warning comes after Pioneer Foods, the manufactures of Liqui Fruit Grape products ordered the recalling of the affected batch of 330 ml cans of Liqui Fruit Red Grape products from the market.

In its ongoing investigations, Pioneer Foods identified a single batch of Liqui Fruit Grape products with specified brands and codes, which include; Pioneer Foods Product code 27327, Outer Case Barcode 6001240225615, Shrink Pack Barcode 6001240225608, Single Unit Barcode 6001240225592, and best before dates of 1st and 2nd April 2021 respectively.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission would like to urge consumers to exercise caution by ensuring that they look out for the affected Liqui Fruit Red Grape products and avoid consumption for the good of their health and safety,” the Commission said in a statement.

“Further, the Commission hereby directs all importers, distributors, traders, wholesalers, and retailers to remove and surrender to the nearest Public Health office of every Council all affected Liqui Fruit Red Grape Products with immediate effect.”

Previous articleBokani Soko’s Grandview in Ambulance supply scandal in Malawi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Be careful when consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape-CCPC

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has cautioned consumers in Zambia to be careful when consuming Liqui Fruit...
Read more
Headlines

Bokani Soko’s Grandview in Ambulance supply scandal in Malawi

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu’s associate Bokani Soko’s Grandview International is likely to face a probe by the Malawi Anti Corruption Commission over an Ambulance supply...
Read more
General News

Government sets into Motion Plans to Implement the diaspora policy

Chief Editor - 21
Government has set into motion enhanced action on implementation of the diaspora policy in order to expand and realize the enormous potential that Zambians...
Read more
Headlines

Falsified Drugs Story An Act of Sabotage, says YALI

Chief Editor - 18
The statement that the Government through the Ministry of Health is dispensing drugs that are substandard and falsified medical products that may harm patients...
Read more
Health

The Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry

Chief Editor - 6
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will continue to strengthen its Covid-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry to stop...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government sets into Motion Plans to Implement the diaspora policy

General News Chief Editor - 21
Government has set into motion enhanced action on implementation of the diaspora policy in order to expand and realize the enormous potential that Zambians...
Read more

The Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19-Religious Minister

General News Chief Editor - 2
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says the Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid...
Read more

President Lungu and the 500 000 Jobs

General News Chief Editor - 43
By Antonio Mwanza, is the PF Deputy Media Director In 2015, President Edgar Lungu launched an ambitious National Youth Policy and Action Plan on Youth...
Read more

Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Godfridah Sumaili

General News Chief Editor - 26
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Rev Godfridah Sumaili has said that Zambia is blessed to have a God-fearing leader in President Edgar...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.