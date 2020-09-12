Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed that all Members of Parliament and staff of the National Assembly will be tested for Coronavirus on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Dr. Matibini says the move is aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus Global Pandemic.

He has since urged all MPs and staff to take advantage of the exercise by the Ministry of Health.

He says results will be made available within 48 hours adding that the exercise will be conducted from 08 to 17 hours.

Dr. Matibini announced this today when Parliament resumed seating following an earlier adjourning sini die due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Global Pandemic.