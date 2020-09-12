9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 12, 2020
All MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed that all Members of Parliament and staff of the National Assembly will be tested for Coronavirus on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Dr. Matibini says the move is aimed at preventing the spread of the Coronavirus Global Pandemic.

He has since urged all MPs and staff to take advantage of the exercise by the Ministry of Health.

He says results will be made available within 48 hours adding that the exercise will be conducted from 08 to 17 hours.

Dr. Matibini announced this today when Parliament resumed seating following an earlier adjourning sini die due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Global Pandemic.

1 COMMENT

  1. It is always better to test for HIV before impregnanting her.
    But at Parliament is always do things opposite, they test for covid after singing for 3rd term Supreme leader of PF. There will be another 3 by-elections this December.
    Get well soon Inonge, RIP Rodgers.

    1

