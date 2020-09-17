Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has condemned the News Diggers Newspaper misrepresenting President Edgars Lungu’s Statement when he addressed the people of Lukashya as he drummed up support for the PF candidate.

Mr. Mwanza said instead of being factual and accurate in their reporting, News Diggers in their calculated scheme to tarnish the image of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front, use eye-catching and misleading headlines and biased and inaccurate editorials.

He said the case in point is Thursday’s Headline titled “I’LL REMAIN PRESIDENT whether Zambians like it or not – Lungu.”

Mr. Mwanza said the headline is not only misleading but it is highly offensive and has the potential to breed civil disharmony as it attempts to paint President Edgar Lungu as a tinpot dictator who has no regard for the Republican Constitution and the people of Zambia.

“We wish to register our profound dismay at the gutter journalism being practiced by the News Diggers Newspaper. The headline is deliberately crafted in a misleading manner to portray the President as someone who has no regard for the law and the people of Zambia when in fact, the opposite is true,” He said.

“For removal of doubt, this is the verbatim statement of what President Edgar Lungu said and I quote: “Nangu chibe shani namailo litali, na 2021 litali, lelo kufika next election mu August pa 12 mu 2021, President ninebo! Nangu ulefwaya, olo taulefwaya, President ninebo! Nowo mukasala, afwile abomba naine. Nga chakutila nafwa lelo, ba President niba Inonge Wina, chapwa!” He said.

The PF Deputy Media Director said contrary to the picture News Diggers is trying to portray that President Lungu will impose himself on the people or use force and or any other unconstitutional means to remain President, President Lungu was clearly and categorically stating a known fact that he will remain President till 2021 as provided for by the constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

“This is a fact and the President is on firm ground. While we appreciate the right by News Diggers to be critical of President Edgar Lungu and the PF, we demand that they do so within the professional ethics of journalism. It is never too late to do the right thing and we hope News Diggers will reflect on their unethical reporting as it is a danger to society and themselves as a media institution,” said Mr.Mwanza.

He adds that PF strongly believes in freedom of the Press and Press Freedom and will always stand in defense of the media but will also demand that the media report responsibly and professionally in line with media ethics.