Thursday, September 17, 2020
President Lungu tells HH to prepare for another embarrassing defeat in 2021

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has told United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to brace himself for another embarrassing defeat.

Speaking at a public rally yesterday to drum up support for PF candidate in today’s Parliamentary By-Elections, President Lungu said that in 2015, he was just a newcomer on the ballot paper who competed against a man who had been there several times before and beat him pants down.

The President said that, in 2016, he walloped Mr. Hichilema a second time, and stated that if he could beat him twice when he was just a newcomer on the ballot, he would most certainly not fail to do it again now that he was a seasoned President.

The President laughed off the narrative being advanced by Mr. Hichilema that he was scared of him and said it was Hichilema himself that was scared which is why he wanted desperately for PF to have another candidate.

He said his party had delivered massive development in an unprecedented manner in a short space of time and that the people of Zambia have seen for themselves what the PF is caple of doing.

He urged the People of Lukashya to turn up in large numbers to vote for the PF Candidate Mr. George Chisanga whom he vouched for as a person who is educated, responsible, and ready to work for them to the best of his ability.

  1. What a f00l we have for a president! Other than to address the numerous challenges the country faces today, he speaks of an election that is a year away! If you don’t fear the man, why lock him up for 270 days on bogus charges? If you are that popular, remove cadres like Esau Chuulu from ECZ and let’s see how you fare with free and fair elections.

  2. There Edgar said it himself that he beat HH twice in elections. So why he want to beat him 3rd time? Even in football, if you win 1st half, and 2nd half, then there is no scenario to go in extra time.

