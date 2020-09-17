This Sunday, the Socialist Party led by Fred M’embe adopted 9 parliamentary candidates for the 2021 general elections to stand on the party ticket in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula, and the upper parts of Central Province.

The adopted candidates are Reverend Moddy Chisha Nonde – Chitambo, Maximo Mutambo – Senga Hill, Kunda Humphrey – Lunga, Kalonde – Mpika Central, Pastor Francis Chanda Chileshe – Lubasenshi, Nanyangwe Naomi – Mbala, Kapasa Makasa – Shiwang’andu, Mulenga Chiluba – Nkanchibiya and Pikiti Margaret – Malole.

The adopted parliamentary candidates have promised to closely work with their communities in order to foster sustainable development.

Speaking during a press briefing at the party’s Garden Office on Sunday when they were unveiled, Rev. Moddy Nonde Chisha from Chitambo constituency observed with anguish, the neglect, the people have suffered at the hands of political leaders.

Chisha said issues of education, bad roads, clinics, and bridges were a huge challenge to the people of Chitambo.

“Our Incoming President Dr. Fred M’membe is a revolutionary leader who wouldn’t love to see citizens being subjected to the capitalist system that causes suffering among Zambians. We in the Socialist Party pledge that under the socialist government, we will bring about Justice, Equity, and Peace in the distribution of the natural resources and the national wealth of our country as outlined in our manifesto,” said Chisha.

And adopted Senga Hill candidate Maximo Mutambo Sikonde pledged his loyalty to the party and the people of Senga Hill when he was elected as Member of Parliament.

Mutambo said it was disappointing that schools in the constituency were falling apart as teachers were not motivated. He said the lack of medicine in hospitals had also been a major challenge for the people of Senga Hill.

“Lack of medicine in our clinics such as Panadol and all must come to an end, this must change, I will make sure that I continue struggling for a better Zambia with the people in my constituency, the youths have no jobs and they are just in communities suffering,” said Mutambo.

He called for a complete shift in the agriculture policy in order to increase productivity while empowering the farmers.

Meanwhile, Mpika Central constituency adopted candidate Andrew Kalonde from Muchinga province thanked the party leadership for having confidence and adopted him to contest on the party ticket.

Kalonde assured the party leadership to do his best and not disappoint them and the electorate.

He said it is disappointing that after 50 years of independence, people still have a challenge of safe drinking water, roads, and poor nutrition.

“My people do not be carried away by the 12.5 kg of mealie meal which is being given to you, That is an insult to you because if they care for you, they must work on reducing the price of fertilizer so that you can afford to buy and farm your own food and even be able to take your children to school,” said Kalonde.

Kalonde questioned why the projects left by late president Michael Sata have not been completed for six years now.

“Michael Sata hospital was supposed to finish and all equipment fixed, the mortuary, houses for workers to be built before opening but what happened? They opened the unfinished structures so that they appear as though they care for you,” he said.

Kalonde added that the country was falling due to capitalism with inherent values of greediness, corruption, thieving and selfishness.

“The Socialist Party has this very arduous task of revisiting the past in order to transform the future. I shall therefore support programs and motions that promote national unity and equal distribution of development throughout the country irrespective of which party sponsors such programs. The task ahead of us cannot be left on trial and error or in the hands of test tube politicians (who do not have the interest of the poor at heart, the selfish, greed and corrupt leaders) but to tried and tested compatriots, -hands like that of our dear comrade and party president, Dr Fred M’membe,” he said.

Kalonde mentioned that the country should be in the hands of the people who understand grassroot issues that were affecting the poor masses who are crying day and night due to the oppression by the greed and shameless corrupt leaders.

“I have been with my president Dr Fred M’membe in Mpika for a month now, he understands your problems, he ate the food you eat and drank the water you all drink, he knows the train to Mpika district up to Nabwalya, Mbati, Chiunda Ponde and many other areas and he can’t be cheated,” he explained. He charged that the time for change was now with the Socialist Party whose values are centred on the emancipation of humankind.