UPND Deputy Secretary-General Patrick Mucheleka and two others yesterday afternoon appeared before the Kasama Magistrate Court charged with two counts of malicious damage and aggravated robbery.

The three who include Elias Mubanga and Samuel Ngwira both UPND members could not however not take plea due to lack of instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

According to the facts before the court, the trio is said to have caused the damage by use of force to three type-writers and a printer valued at K13.970 property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The matter has since been adjourned to 30th September 2020 for possible instructions from the DPP

The trio has since been transferred to Milima state correctional facility as one of the charges is non-bailable.

Meanwhile, five UPND youths arrested in Kasama Tuesday night have been released on bail.

The youths who include Ron Chivube, Evaristo Mwenya, Steven Kunda, Emmanuel Sitikuso, and Steven Sichilongo appeared before the Kasama Magistrate Court charged with two counts of Assault.

Facts before the court are that the five whilst acting together did Assault Gilbert Mulenga and Justin Mulenga causing actual bodily harm.