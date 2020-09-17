FOREIGN Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Chalwe Lombe has urged diplomats to change the perception that Missions in the diaspora are not doing enough to serve Zambians abroad.

Ambassador Lombe said President Lungu wants Zambians abroad to be served efficiently.

“We urge Zambian Missions abroad to step up efforts in the implementation of the Diaspora Policy to promote efficiency,” Ambassador Lombe said.

He said the Ministry was aware of the challenges regarding delayed processing of national identification documents such as NRCs, Birth Certificates and Passports and had put in place measures to speed up the exercise.

“The Passports Office in Zambia has been equipped with dedicated computers and internet specifically to serve the Zambian Diaspora to speed up the process of issuing national documents,” Ambassador Lombe said.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking during the Virtual Clinic on the implementation of the Diaspora Policy for Missions in Asia and Middle East.

“We commend Zambia High Commission in India for using the diplomat’s personal resources in some cases to facilitate the repatriation of Zambians in distress,” he added.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the Mission had an updated Register of Zambians living in India and other countries of extra accreditation, which made it easier to assist the Zambians in distress.

“We request that arrangements be made with Road Transport and Safety Agency – RTSA to enable the renewal of Drivers License from outside the country,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Walubita Imakando called for Missions abroad to start issuing national documents such as passports on behalf of government while Zambia’s Ambassador to South Korea Wylbur Simuusa called on Zambia to draw lessons from countries such as South Korea which were efficient in issuing national documents.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba called for the need to increase the number of Zambians working in the Middle East while Zambia’s Ambassador to Israel Martin Mwanambale called for a mechanism to harness knowledge and skills gained by Zambian students abroad especially Israel.

This was contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.