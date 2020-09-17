The police in Muchinga province has warned all individuals in possession of illegal firearms that the long arm of the law will soon visit them.

The warning has come after a joint operation conducted yesterday by Chinsali Police under the Criminal Investigations Department and the Zambia National Parks and Wild Life Authority Officers.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase who sounded the warning said eight different types of firearms were recovered during the operation.

Eng Njase said there is need to respect the law especially with regard to use and possession of firearms.

“This is important firstly because we need peace and security for all, secondly is to avoid such guns being in wrong hands and likely to be used for criminal activities and thirdly the persuasive dictate of tranquility for development needs focused attention for productive minds,” he said.

Eng Njase added that as a result, two people identified as Conelious Chisale aged 30 and Mutende Chisale also 30, all of Chisale farm in Chinsali district who are the owners of the firearms were apprehended to assist with investigations.

The Commissioner said among the firearms recovered include 9 rifles, 6 short guns, and 13 muzzle loaders.

Eng Njase added that other items that were recovered are 26 air gun seals, 38 barrels of air gun and 2 barrels of shot gun among others.