Friday, September 18, 2020
Feature Politics
President Lungu grateful for Mwanasabombwe, Lukashya PF victory

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Mwanasabombwe and Lukashya constituency for voting for Patriotic Front(PF) candidates in yesterday’s by-elections.

President Lungu has congratulated George Chisanga and Kabaso Kampampi for winning both the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe seats respectively.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

The Head of State stated that the two victories show that the people in the two constituencies believe in the PF developmental agenda.

“These by-elections arising from the unfortunate loss of lives of the two wonderful souls who worked for their people and was a litmus test for our party’s popularity in Northern and Luapula Provinces. That we have won the two seats show that our people believe in our developmental agenda,” read the statement in part.

President Lungu has since urged the newly elected Members of Parliament not to let the people down.

The Head of State has further urged the two Members of Parliament to work hard in the remaining months and prove to the people why they were elected.

And the President has thanked the people of Kalengwa, Mwininyilamba, Mandombe, Kasongo, Chibanga and Mushingashi for voting for the Patriotic Front.

“Iam delighted with the ward election results, especially in areas where we have not done well previously, this shows that our transformation agenda is being appreciated by our people,” read the statement in part.

President Lungu has also congratulated the United Party for National Development (UPND) for winning the other five ward by-elections.

