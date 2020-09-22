Chipolopolo U15 have arrived in Zagreb ahead of their participation in this week’s Vlatko Markovic Eight-Team Invitational Tournament.

Chisi Mbewe’s team arrived in Croatia today September 22 following a brief stop in Egypt.

While in Egypt for a 48 hour transit stop, Chipolopolo U15 were restricted to just team training after a planned friendly against Zamalak’s junior team fell through due to Covid-19 protocols.

Zambia plays North Macedonia in their first Group B game on Wednesday.

They will face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Match Day Two of the tournament on September 24 and wrap-up against Romania on September 25.

Group A has hosts Croatia, Qatar, Montenegro and Bulgaria.