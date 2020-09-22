The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the pre-online registration has been successful so far receiving about 16, 000 applications after launching the process in Lusaka yesterday.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says voters should not wait for an extension of the process but rather register now before November 6th, 2020.

The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer said this when he addressed journalists at the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services’ office in Lusaka on Tuesday.

“So far, the pre-online registration has been successful for the few hours that we have observed. Just yesterday we had 16, 000 registrations/applications, we hope that this trend will continue,” he said.

Mr. Nshindano hoped that if this trend of applying online continues, the commission will be able to meet the set target.

He clarified that the current voters’ cards will not be used in the next elections hence the need to apply and be included in the new voter register.

He stated that the current register contains people who are deceased, and that is why the commission is coming up with the new voter register.

The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer said the commission means well during this process hence the need to be supported by all stakeholders.