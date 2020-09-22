The Democratic Party has won the case in which the Attorney General had appealed the ruling of the High Court to reinstate the party’s registration after it was deregistered in June 2018.

The judgment delivered Monday morning by Justice Florence Lengalenga who cited that the trial judge, Justice Sharon Newa was on terrafirma when she quashed the decision by the Chief Registrar of Societies to deregister the Democratic Party.

Justice Lengalenga ruled and upheld the decision by Justice Sharon Newa that the Chief Registrar’s decision was illegal, irrational, unreasonable and procedural impropriety.

In delivering judgment, Justice Lengalenga guided that the appeal by the Attorney General has not succeeded on all the four grounds of appeal and has upheld Justice Sharon Newa’s decision to reinstate Democratic Party as a dully registered political party.

According to a statement issued by Democratic Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba, the court decision means that the Democratic Party is a legally registered party and ready to form Government in 2021.

“The battle in the courts of law has finally been ended today 21st September 2020 after the appeals court threw out the appeal by attorney general over the winning of DP in the High Court,” Ms Kabemba said.

“The judgement was made this morning citing that Judge S.Newa was in order when she quashed the decision by Registrar of Societies to deregister Democratic Party. Judge Lengalenga guided that the earlier decision has been upheld and that the duplicate certificate be printed and given to the Democratic Party immediately.”