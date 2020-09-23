9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Updated:

AVAP backs on-line voter pre-registration

By Chief Editor
The Anti- Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) in Northern Province has welcomed the move taken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to commence the online voter pre- registration exercise ahead of the Mobile voter registration exercise set for October 28,2020.

AVAP Regional Coordinator,Amos Muselema says the pre-registration exercise is progressive as it will allow more people to register as voters.

Mr Muselema said the process of registering online is quicker and convenient especially for busy individuals.

He explained that once the initiative is embraced, it will give an opportunity for ECZ to register more voters for the forthcoming general elections.

“We have new voters that can utilize this platform to register as voters before the mobile registration exercise commences, “he said.

Mr Muselema is also confident that the initiative if well utilized will reduce cases of voter apathy in the 2021 general elections.

He said this in a statement issued to ZANIS in Kasama today.

Meanwhile, Steven Bwalya a youth of Lukashya constituency has called on fellow youths to utilize the online registration exercise so as to register as voters for them to participate in the country’s democracy.

Mr Bwalya also dispelled rumours by youths in his area that ECZ will not conduct the mobile voter registration exercise.

He observed that the online pre-registration exercise is only meant to quicken the voter registration exercise which has been delayed to start.

Mr Bwalya also cautioned his fellow youths against panicking if they do not have access to the platform but wait for the voter registration period which starts on October 28.

The online voter pre-registration exercise is set to run from September 21st, to November 6th, 2020.

