9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government Launches domestic tourism campaign

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Government Launches domestic tourism campaign
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has launched the domestic tourism campaign to mark the commencement of World Tourism Week celebrations.

Mr. Chitotela has called on the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) to market the local tourism charges for the citizens to appreciate the affordability of tourism in the country.

Speaking during the campaign launch in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Chitotela stated that ZTA working together with the tourism private sector has released local rates that are reasonable to the local people.

In the statement made available to media in Lusaka yesterday by the Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, the Tourism and Arts Minister emphasized the need for the tourism agency to explore other means of enhancing local tourism.

“The rates should be made available to the public especially as the festive season approaches. This was the sure way that Zambians can begin to travel to the various destinations across the country and enjoy the amazing country. ZTA should ensure that this promotion of local rates is conducted through the various social media platforms,” the statement read in part.

Notwithstanding the infrastructure development constraint, Mr. Chitotela called for the boosting of mechanisms that will increase domestic tourist arrivals to the sites.

And Zambia Tourism Agency Board Chairperson Techla Ngwenya stated that the agency would go round the country to actualize the domestic rates.

Dr Ngwenya pointed out that in the wake of COVID-19, domestic tourism would be the new way to revitalize the sector.

“The Northern circuit especially remains a jewel that had been under-marketed and we will do more. Creation of digital campaign on ZTA social media platform with a specific focus on the Northern Circuit should be enhanced,” she said.

The ZTA Board Chairperson emphasized that reviving and re-launching the ZTA television series dubbed ‘Let’s Explore’ will be more interactive and integrating it with school debates to increase tourism knowledge and education among young people.

Previous articleECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government Launches domestic tourism campaign

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has launched the domestic tourism campaign to mark the commencement of World...
Read more
Feature Politics

ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

Chief Editor - 0
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has become...
Read more
General News

Kitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation

Chief Editor - 0
A number of senior Council Officers and Counsellors have been named in a cases of illegal land allocation in Kitwe on the Copperbelt. During the...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu congratulates Japanese PM

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu says government remains resolute to closely working with the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan to cushion the global challenges such...
Read more
General News

Chakwera’s Zambia trip under microscope over ambulance deal

Chief Editor - 0
President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden international trip to Lusaka in Zambia for bilateral talks with that country’s president Edgar Lungu is attracting attention following...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Broke: Zambia pushes to defer Eurobond interest payments for six months

Economy Chief Editor - 37
Zambia has launched a vote with its Eurobond holders, proposing to defer interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds until April 14, 2021. Zambia...
Read more

Load shedding to Disappear-Minister of Energy

Economy Chief Editor - 23
The government has assured that load shedding will be a thing of the past once the construction of all the power plants is completed. ...
Read more

Zim, Zambia happy with progress at Batoka hydro plant

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Zambia and Zimbabwe have expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) since the project was...
Read more

US$472.5 million of transferred funds suspected of fraud in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Funds amounting to $472.5 million transferred from the United States to Zambia between 2007 and 2017 are suspected to be the proceeds of bank...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.