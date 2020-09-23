Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has launched the domestic tourism campaign to mark the commencement of World Tourism Week celebrations.

Mr. Chitotela has called on the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) to market the local tourism charges for the citizens to appreciate the affordability of tourism in the country.

Speaking during the campaign launch in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Chitotela stated that ZTA working together with the tourism private sector has released local rates that are reasonable to the local people.

In the statement made available to media in Lusaka yesterday by the Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, the Tourism and Arts Minister emphasized the need for the tourism agency to explore other means of enhancing local tourism.

“The rates should be made available to the public especially as the festive season approaches. This was the sure way that Zambians can begin to travel to the various destinations across the country and enjoy the amazing country. ZTA should ensure that this promotion of local rates is conducted through the various social media platforms,” the statement read in part.

Notwithstanding the infrastructure development constraint, Mr. Chitotela called for the boosting of mechanisms that will increase domestic tourist arrivals to the sites.

And Zambia Tourism Agency Board Chairperson Techla Ngwenya stated that the agency would go round the country to actualize the domestic rates.

Dr Ngwenya pointed out that in the wake of COVID-19, domestic tourism would be the new way to revitalize the sector.

“The Northern circuit especially remains a jewel that had been under-marketed and we will do more. Creation of digital campaign on ZTA social media platform with a specific focus on the Northern Circuit should be enhanced,” she said.

The ZTA Board Chairperson emphasized that reviving and re-launching the ZTA television series dubbed ‘Let’s Explore’ will be more interactive and integrating it with school debates to increase tourism knowledge and education among young people.