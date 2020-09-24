Chipolopolo Under-15 finally got their Eight-Nation Tournament campaign going away in Croatia following a 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Thursday night.

Joseph Banda scored a brace to give them a bright start and give Chipolopolo U15 its debut competitive victory.

Chipolopolo play Romania in their final Group B match on Friday.

“The most important thing is that this game is gone, now we shift attention to the next game we need to focus ,the job is not yet over , we have just started and now we have to wait for the next game,” Chipolopolo U15 coach Chisi Mbewe said.

The win is a huge boost following a frustrating last week for Mbewe’s side who first saw last Sunday’s scheduled pre-tournament friendly in Egypt against Zamalek Youth cancelled.

This is after an administrative hitch over Ciovid-19 testing in Cairo where Chipolopolo U15 had made a two-day transit stop en-route to Croatia.

And then on Wednesday, just 24 hours after landing in Croatia, their opening Group B match against North Macedonia was suddenly called-off at the last minute and that match is now cancelled and the group will be decided in Friday’s round 3 games.

But Bosnia did play on Wednesday when they drew 0-0 with Romania.