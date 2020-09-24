George Lwandamina has described his Zesco United exit as part of football evolution.

Lwandamina left the eight-time champions by mutual consent on September 22 following two years there in his second stint with the Ndola club he led to four league titles over two terms at the helm.

He initially won the 2014 and 2015 league titles in his first two years with Zesco.

“Things like that happen. Sometimes you just feel like doing that,” Lwandamina said.

“And on the way forward, it is just about resting now, I have just had too much of football so I will rest a bit but when God prevails I will get back.”

Lwandamina added that he had not received any offers, either at home or abroad.

“After my discussion with Zesco officials, I haven’t even had time to sit to think about other things, so it is just about getting some space to recover, and like I said, if God says come back, I will,” Lwandamina said.