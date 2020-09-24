9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Suspicious US$462 million was transferred from Citi Bank to Stanbic Bank Zambia

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Suspicious US$462 million was transferred from Citi Bank to Stanbic Bank Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released what it termed the FinCEN Files, which is an investigation that reveals the role of global banks in industrial-scale money laundering and the bloodshed and suffering that flow in its wake. The transactions were flagged by financial institutions as suspicious to United States authorities. The transactions were dated from 2000 to 2017. Freelance journalist, Chamwe Kaira looks at what the files said about Zambia.

The ICIJ investigations show that a suspicious US$462 million was transferred from Citi Bank N.A in the United States to Stanbic Bank Zambia between 25 October 2013 and 22 August 2014. This was the biggest transaction recorded in Zambia under the suspicious files. Another transaction of US$6 million was transferred from Deutsche Bank AG to Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Limited between 6 December and 30 May 2012. It is not clear who sent the money from Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank AG to Zambia, who received it in Zambia and what it was used for. This information can only be revealed by the Bank of Zambia, Stanbic Bank and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

The same report show that US$11 million was transferred in what the report termed as suspicious transactions from Zambia to other countries during the period 2000 to 2017. Zambia recorded 159 suspicious transactions, according to data extracted from the FinCEN Files. The transactions were processed through US banks and were transferred between the US, Zambia and seven other countries.

The banks named in the report as having received or transferred suspicious transactions include Finance Bank of Zambia, First National Bank SAL based in Beirut and Standard Chartered.

According to the data, the US$11 million transferred from Zambia went to banks like First National Bank SAL , Société Générale de Banque au Liban, Bank of Beirut Arab, Commercial Bank of Dubai , Emirates, Nbd Bank PJSC, Hong Kong Shanghai, Bank Danamon Indonesia PT.

The data by FinCEN Files contains information on more than US$35 billion in transactions worldwide dating from 2000 to 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions as suspicious to United States authorities.

The data provides information about the US based “correspondent” banks that allow financial institutions in more than 150 countries and territories to process payments in US dollars.

The records include more than 2 100 suspicious activity reports filed by nearly 90 financial institutions to the United States’ Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN. The documents were shared by BuzzFeed News with ICIJ and 108 media partners in 88 countries and include information on more than US$2 trillion in transactions dated from 1999-2017 that had been flagged by the banks as suspicious.

To extract as much information as possible from the narratives of the suspicious activity reports in FinCEN Files, ICIJ, BuzzFeed News and media partners collaborated to manually collate data on transactions and correspondent connections from each report. The team working on this data extraction involved more than 85 journalists in 30 countries, who collectively were able to record details on more than 200 000 transactions and more than 6 900 correspondent connections.

Previous articleZambia Police Spokesperson dismisses assertions that their officers did nothing to save UPND cadre’s Vehicle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Suspicious US$462 million was transferred from Citi Bank to Stanbic Bank Zambia

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released what it termed the FinCEN Files, which is an investigation...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Police Spokesperson dismisses assertions that their officers did nothing to save UPND cadre’s Vehicle

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Police Service has said no police officers were in the vicinity when the ruling Patriotic Front cadres in Kasama damaged a...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

Chief Editor - 16
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a scheme in which the Patriotic...
Read more
Rural News

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Chief Editor - 4
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more
Rural News

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Chief Editor - 1
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Launches domestic tourism campaign

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has launched the domestic tourism campaign to mark the commencement of World Tourism Week celebrations. Mr. Chitotela...
Read more

Broke: Zambia pushes to defer Eurobond interest payments for six months

Economy Chief Editor - 47
Zambia has launched a vote with its Eurobond holders, proposing to defer interest payments on its three outstanding dollar-denominated bonds until April 14, 2021. Zambia...
Read more

Load shedding to Disappear-Minister of Energy

Economy Chief Editor - 26
The government has assured that load shedding will be a thing of the past once the construction of all the power plants is completed. ...
Read more

Zim, Zambia happy with progress at Batoka hydro plant

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Zambia and Zimbabwe have expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) since the project was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.