9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Now ECZ Summons Nevers Mumba over Rigging Allegations, but party rejects request

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Now ECZ Summons Nevers Mumba over Rigging Allegations, but party rejects request
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has rejected the request for its party President Nevers Mumba to appear before the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) today without fail, after he was summoned, with the party saying that ECZ has no authority to summon anyone.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Mumba, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano requested Dr. Mumba to appear before the ECZ today at 14 hours at the ECZ Headquarters.

“Following allegations of rigging in the just ended Lukashya By-Elections made by yourself, you are requested to appear before the Commission without fail at 14 hours”, the letter read.

But MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika, in response, said that neither ECZ nor Nshindano have the authority to summon anyone as they are not a Court.

“I write to inform you that President Mumba is not available and will be unable to appear before You. However, even if he was around, he would never come to your office as demanded by you since you are not a Court”, Hon. Chitika wrote.

Hon Chitika further said that the opportunity to hear from the MMD ended when the Returning Officer announced the results.

“You may wish to know that the Campaign Manager for the MMD during the just ended By-Elections, Mr. Tobias Maliti phoned your Returning Officer after him, together with other authorized MMD officials, were stopped from witnessing the counting of votes at a number of polling stations. It is at that particular time that you would have demanded to hear from us. It is therefore a mockery for your office to summon our party President today as if you are a Court when your Returning Officer neglected to attend to our serious complaint at that critical time”, Hon. Chitika said.

She further requested Nshindano to check with the Lukashya Returning office to establish if the MMD Campaign Manager called the Returning Officer who promised to resolve the problem but never did. And a follow-up letter of complaint from the MMD was written and delivered to the Returning Officer.

Previous articleNumba Is Zesco United Boss

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Now ECZ Summons Nevers Mumba over Rigging Allegations, but party rejects request

Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has rejected the request for its party President Nevers Mumba to appear before...
Read more
Feature Sports

Numba Is Zesco United Boss

sports - 0
Mumamba Numba has been appointed Zesco United's new head coach. The 42 year old returns to the bench nine months after he was sacked...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

staff - 0
Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business

staff - 1
Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djGqvoBwQik
Read more
Columns

Budget Must Undesrscore Progressive Fiscal Reform To Enhance Domestic Revenue Mobilization While Prioritizing Expenditure

Chief Editor - 10
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director - ActionAid Zambia As the finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presents the 2021 national budget in parliament on September...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sexuality Education was Introduced due to Increasing Teenage Pregnancies, STIs and HIV infections-ZANEC

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has said that Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambia came about because of the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies,...
Read more

Fitch Downgrades Zambia to near junk status, says debt default is imminent

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Zambia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on Zambia's senior unsecured...
Read more

Zambia Police Spokesperson dismisses assertions that their officers did nothing to save UPND cadre’s Vehicle

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The Zambia Police Service has said no police officers were in the vicinity when the ruling Patriotic Front cadres in Kasama damaged a...
Read more

Religious Affairs Minister Raises Strong Objection to introducing Comprehensive Sex Education in Schools

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has said that Zambia should have nothing to do with Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE), a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.