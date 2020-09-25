Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has rejected the request for its party President Nevers Mumba to appear before the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) today without fail, after he was summoned, with the party saying that ECZ has no authority to summon anyone.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Mumba, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano requested Dr. Mumba to appear before the ECZ today at 14 hours at the ECZ Headquarters.

“Following allegations of rigging in the just ended Lukashya By-Elections made by yourself, you are requested to appear before the Commission without fail at 14 hours”, the letter read.

But MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika, in response, said that neither ECZ nor Nshindano have the authority to summon anyone as they are not a Court.

“I write to inform you that President Mumba is not available and will be unable to appear before You. However, even if he was around, he would never come to your office as demanded by you since you are not a Court”, Hon. Chitika wrote.

Hon Chitika further said that the opportunity to hear from the MMD ended when the Returning Officer announced the results.

“You may wish to know that the Campaign Manager for the MMD during the just ended By-Elections, Mr. Tobias Maliti phoned your Returning Officer after him, together with other authorized MMD officials, were stopped from witnessing the counting of votes at a number of polling stations. It is at that particular time that you would have demanded to hear from us. It is therefore a mockery for your office to summon our party President today as if you are a Court when your Returning Officer neglected to attend to our serious complaint at that critical time”, Hon. Chitika said.

She further requested Nshindano to check with the Lukashya Returning office to establish if the MMD Campaign Manager called the Returning Officer who promised to resolve the problem but never did. And a follow-up letter of complaint from the MMD was written and delivered to the Returning Officer.