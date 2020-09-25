Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has urged Zambians to ignore claims by Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba that the ruling party has devised a strategy a rig the 2021 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Mr Chilufya said the remarks by Dr Mumba are dangerous and irresponsible especially that they are coming from a senior political leader who once served as Republican Vice President.

Mr Chilufya has urged Dr. Mumba to refrain from misleading Zambians and instead concentrate on mobilizing his party.

“The Patriotic front is a party of the people and it rides on clean politics with a clean record, and in a case, Zambia is not going for elections in 2021 for the first time but has held elections every five years, and no party has ever proved election rigging so, so Dr Mumba should not mislead the public,” Mr Chilufya advised.

He stated that everyone knows that Dr Mumba has for a long time been fighting for the top executive position in his party as such his utterances do not surprise the PF.

He however noted that the young generations that do not fully understand politics could take his claims as true yet they are all lies.

He urged the MMD leader to be responsible and desist from making political claims that would discredit the electoral process and cause chaos in the country.

Early this week, Dr Mumba alleged that the Patriotic Front (PF) has devised a strategy to rig the 2021 general elections.

He also alleged that the ruling party rigged the recently held Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.