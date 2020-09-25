9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Kitwe District PF Chairman condemn MMD leader’s utterances

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Kitwe District PF Chairman condemn MMD leader’s utterances
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has urged Zambians to ignore claims by Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba that the ruling party has devised a strategy a rig the 2021 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Mr Chilufya said the remarks by Dr Mumba are dangerous and irresponsible especially that they are coming from a senior political leader who once served as Republican Vice President.

Mr Chilufya has urged Dr. Mumba to refrain from misleading Zambians and instead concentrate on mobilizing his party.

“The Patriotic front is a party of the people and it rides on clean politics with a clean record, and in a case, Zambia is not going for elections in 2021 for the first time but has held elections every five years, and no party has ever proved election rigging so, so Dr Mumba should not mislead the public,” Mr Chilufya advised.

He stated that everyone knows that Dr Mumba has for a long time been fighting for the top executive position in his party as such his utterances do not surprise the PF.

He however noted that the young generations that do not fully understand politics could take his claims as true yet they are all lies.

He urged the MMD leader to be responsible and desist from making political claims that would discredit the electoral process and cause chaos in the country.

Early this week, Dr Mumba alleged that the Patriotic Front (PF) has devised a strategy to rig the 2021 general elections.

He also alleged that the ruling party rigged the recently held Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.

Previous articleTwo Teenage Youths buried alive in Mining Accident

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Kitwe District PF Chairman condemn MMD leader’s utterances

Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has urged Zambians to ignore claims by Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD)...
Read more
General News

Two Teenage Youths buried alive in Mining Accident

Chief Editor - 0
Two youths have died in Mpima area of Kabwe District after the land caved in and buried them as they were mining stones. Central...
Read more
Economy

Chamber of Mines calls on government to organise an indaba

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has called on government to institute a national indaba in the mining sector to find a ways of enhancing...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo U15 Beat Bosnia & Herzegovina

sports - 1
Chipolopolo Under-15 finally got their Eight-Nation Tournament campaign going away in Croatia following a 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Thursday night. Joseph...
Read more
General News

PF in Monze calls for a peaceful reception of the President as he visit the district

Chief Editor - 6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District has warned the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) cadres against booing and jeering President Edgar...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a scheme in which the Patriotic...
Read more

Panos, partners launch project to improve transparency and accountability of elections in Africa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has partnered with the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) and the Gambia Press Union to implement a project...
Read more

CiSCA Urges Patriotic Members of Parliament to Reject the ‘Resurrected’ Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has urged the Patriotic Members of Parliament to Reject the reintroduction of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill...
Read more

ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has become...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.