Friday, September 25, 2020
Numba Is Zesco United Boss

Mumamba Numba has been appointed Zesco Unitrd’s new head coach.

The 42 year old returns to the bench nine months after he was sacked by Zanaco after a successful five year stint.

Numba has signed a three year deal and replaces veteran George Lwandamina who parted ways with the eight-time champions on September 22.

“Mumamba is one of the finest young coaches to have emerged from the Zambian game in recent years. He has managed at the top level of Zambian football and he knows the domestic game very well,” said Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga at Numba’s unveiling on September 25 in Ndola.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to ZESCO United. His track record of success is ideal to take this club forward.”

Numba’s record during his five years at Zanaco saw him win the 2016 league title, runners up twice plus a Barclays Cup crown.

He also guided Zanaco to a group stage appearance each in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Numba also served as assistant Zambia coach from 2018-2019 and guided the Zambia U17 to its debut Cosafa U17 Cup triumph in 2017.

Joining him as assistant will be Noel Mwandila, a familiar face at the other end of Levy Stadium were he briefly coached Zesco ‘s housemates Buildcon at the start of 2020.

