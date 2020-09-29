9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Scores of Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) members and residents of Lusaka today stormed Zambia Police Headquarters to show solidarity to Dr. Nevers Mumba who was appearing before the Zambian Police.

Dr. Mumba who is the President of the New Hope MMD had been summoned by the Police for Interrogation over his revelations of the alleged rigging of the Lukashya by-elections. He had earlier been summoned by the Electoral Commission of Zambia but the MMD Secretariat declined the invitation that ECZ had no right to summon anyone.

As early as 7 hours, people started trooping to Force Headquarters. The residents had banners that read among others that “Nevers Fit, PF Weak”, “ECZ Should Go!!”, “Nevers say Never” among others.

Dr. Mumba who was in the company of Senior MMD officials, United for a Better Zambia (UBZ) President Mr. Sondo and his Lawyer, Counsel Jeah Madaika arrived at the force Headquarters at 9:50 hours.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr. Chishimba Kambwili and members of the NDC Central Committee arrived at 11 hours to offer solidarity to Dr. Mumba but was blocked by Riot Police.

Dr. Mumba who was interrogated for over 2 hours emerged from Force Headquarters at 12 hours in high spirit.

Dr. Mumba who addressed the residents, MMD members and the Press said that the journey to save Zambia has started.

“I would like to thank you all for coming through to show solidarity to us. What happened in Lukashya should never happen again. Today is the first step in our journey to save Zambia”, Dr. Mumba said.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili at the Police Stattion to give Solidarity to Nevers Mumba
NDC President Chishimba Kambwili at the Police Station to give Solidarity to Nevers Mumba

Nevers Mumba Appearing at the Police Station after being summoned over rigging allegations
Nevers Mumba Appearing at the Police Station after being summoned over rigging allegations

MMD Vice President at the Police Station to give Solidarity to Nevers Mumba
MMD Vice President at the Police Station to give Solidarity to Nevers Mumba

Previous articleDiv 1 Playoffs: Blades, Petauke, Pirates and Kashikishi Victorious

