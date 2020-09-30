The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed its planned meeting with political parties due to legal implications.

The ECZ said the planned meeting scheduled for today, 30th September 2020 has been put off because issues intended to be discussed in the meeting are actively before the courts of law.

ECZ acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya said in a press statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today that the electoral body does not want to engage in discussions that are under judicial consideration.

Ms Bwalya explained that the issue involves Chapter One Foundation Limited versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court, as well as Getrude Imenda (Suing in her capacity as Deputy Secretary General of the United Party for National Development (UPND) versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the High Court of Zambia.

She apologized for the inconvenience caused as a result of the postponement of the meeting and assured stakeholders and the general public of further engagements after the court cases are disposed of.

“The Commission remains committed to engaging all stakeholders regarding the upcoming 2021 General Elections” said Bwalya.