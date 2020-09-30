9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Economy
Updated:

Livestock sector catalyst to ending poverty – Professor Luo

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the livestock sector in the country has potential to end poverty among rural farmers.

And Prof Luo has handed over 1000 Sassol layer chickens and 70 goats under the Enhanced Small Livestock Intensification program (E-SLIP) to women cooperatives in Nyimba District of Eastern Province.

Addressing women cooperative members during the livestock handover ceremony, Prof Luo said poor management of livestock, leading to diseases such as New Castle has in the past made farmers not to appreciate livestock farming.

She said the livestock programme under her ministry is aimed at improving capacity of rearing livestock with a view of ending hunger among rural households.

“We are here to end hunger. The reason why you are hungry is because you have not been promoting livestock in the manner it should be promoted,” Prof Luo said.

The Minister appealed to the beneficiaries of the project to manage their livestock well as her ministry will provide incubators to hatch the eggs.

“The reason why we are giving these chickens is not to eat please. These chickens should not be found in the pot please. Let your chickens multiply. The chickens we are giving you can produce a lot of eggs. From the eggs you will get more chickens. It is only after they have multiplied should you eat the chicken or eggs,” the Minister said.

The Minister reiterated her message that 50 percent of the positions in women cooperatives must be occupied by women members, while youths and men should share 30 and 20 percent positions, respectively.

The Minister also urged farmers in the district to think of value addition to all the activities they conduct.

“Do not throw away anything from your livestock. The chicken and goat droppings can be used as manure in your garden or can be sold to people that have gardens. The cattle trotters can be grinded and added to livestock feed as they are a great source of nutrients that are needed in livestock to make it tender or can be used to make chair accessories, while animal skin can be used to make shoes and other accessories,” she explained.

The project in the district in being implemented under a pass-on model, with the group that receives the breeding livestock distributing the off-springs to the next round of beneficiaries.

