9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 1, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government has improved civil servants’ working conditions – PS

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Government has improved civil servants’ working conditions - PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Borniface Chimbwali says Government should be patted on the back for the improved conditions of service it is providing for the civil service.

Mr. Chimbwali was said this when he paid a courtesy call on Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu this afternoon.

He said the division is currently touring Western province in the quest to look into the issues of outstanding pension bills and human resource cases.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the division is working towards the dismantling of personnel emoluments and leave benefits in the civil service as a way to motive the work force in Government.

Mr. Chimbwali stressed that the 2021 salary negotiations with the unions are yet to commence before the end of the year.

He said the civil service workforce should be in mind that Government has already made steps to increase the personal taxation on salaries from K 3300 to K 4000 next year, saying this is a good motivation.

And Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu bemoaned the large number of un-confirmed cases and frozen positions in the teaching service that stands at 217 cases.

Mr. Katungu expressed confidence in the visiting team that all human resource cases will be handled and sorted by the time of its exit.

Meanwhile Public Service Pension Fund Board Member Makai Makai called on the civil service to desist from participating in politics.

Mr. Makai said workers must always support the Government of the day working towards the execution and achieving its programs diligently.

The PSMD Permanent Secretary is in Western Province with a full team to look into Human Resource matters.

Previous articleAccountant General cautions accounting officers against leaking information to the public

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government has improved civil servants’ working conditions – PS

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Borniface Chimbwali says Government should be patted on the back for the...
Read more
General News

Accountant General cautions accounting officers against leaking information to the public

Chief Editor - 0
Accountant General Kennedy Musonda has cautioned accounting officers against leaking information to the public that come in their possession. Mr Musonda said accounting officers...
Read more
General News

Government sets up COVID-19 Empowerment Funds for Churches

Chief Editor - 0
Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says it has decided to introduce a Covid-19 Empowerment Fund for the churches. ...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia royalty spat halts $2 billion of copper mine projects

Chief Editor - 0
Copper miners in Zambia have halted $2 billion of planned investments because a royalty tax introduced last year makes the projects unviable, according to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Patson Brace Sends Salzburg to UEFA Champions League Group Stage

sports - 0
Patson Daka propelled RB Salzburg to their second successive UEFA Champions League group stage appearance following Wednesday night’s playoff victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Accountant General cautions accounting officers against leaking information to the public

General News Chief Editor - 0
Accountant General Kennedy Musonda has cautioned accounting officers against leaking information to the public that come in their possession. Mr Musonda said accounting officers...
Read more

Government sets up COVID-19 Empowerment Funds for Churches

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says it has decided to introduce a Covid-19 Empowerment Fund for the churches. ...
Read more

High Court judge dismisses a case in which Pilato and others wanted to challenge the Voter Registration Process

General News Chief Editor - 10
LUSAKA High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama has dismissed a case in which Fumba Chama also known as Pilato and four others wanted to challenge...
Read more

Six families homeless after Mopani demolishes their houses

General News Chief Editor - 3
About six families have been left homeless after their houses were yesterday demolished by a combined force of State police and Mopani Copper Mines...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.