Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Borniface Chimbwali says Government should be patted on the back for the improved conditions of service it is providing for the civil service.

Mr. Chimbwali was said this when he paid a courtesy call on Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu this afternoon.

He said the division is currently touring Western province in the quest to look into the issues of outstanding pension bills and human resource cases.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the division is working towards the dismantling of personnel emoluments and leave benefits in the civil service as a way to motive the work force in Government.

Mr. Chimbwali stressed that the 2021 salary negotiations with the unions are yet to commence before the end of the year.

He said the civil service workforce should be in mind that Government has already made steps to increase the personal taxation on salaries from K 3300 to K 4000 next year, saying this is a good motivation.

And Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu bemoaned the large number of un-confirmed cases and frozen positions in the teaching service that stands at 217 cases.

Mr. Katungu expressed confidence in the visiting team that all human resource cases will be handled and sorted by the time of its exit.

Meanwhile Public Service Pension Fund Board Member Makai Makai called on the civil service to desist from participating in politics.

Mr. Makai said workers must always support the Government of the day working towards the execution and achieving its programs diligently.

The PSMD Permanent Secretary is in Western Province with a full team to look into Human Resource matters.