9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Promoted Indeni FC Win Napsa 6-Club Pre-Season Tournament

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Promoted Indeni FC Win Napsa 6-Club Pre-Season Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Promoted side Indeni FC has won the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament that came to an end at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Monday.

The Ndola club beat Green Buffaloes 2-0 to end the Lusaka sides storming run in the tournament where they arrived in the final unbeaten with four goals and conceding none.

But after four days of competition, Indeni halted Buffaloes stampede, to see Dabid Chilufya’s team end the tournament as the only unbeaten side with two wins and a draw.

Lackson Chewe and veteran striker Graven Chitalu, from a penalty, scored for The Oilers to give them a massive boast ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 season kickoff in a fortnight’s time when they return to top-flight football since 2014.

And in the battle for third place finish, Green Eagles took bronze when they beat tournament hosts Napsa Stars 2-0 thanks to an Anos Tembo brace in the 4th and 8th minutes.

And Forest Rangers collected their only victotry of the tournament after two straight defeats when they beat Zanaco to fifth place witha 5-2 victory in their mid-morning 5th and 6th place playoff.

But Forest rallied from one-down to beat Zanaco after Moses Phiri had put the latter ahead in the 7th minute.

Quadri Kola leveled from the spot in the 33rd minute and Taonga Bwembya gave Forest the lead in the 40th minute while the former completed his brace in the 45th minute.

Albert Kangwanda cut the margin for Zanaco in the 56th minute to make it 3-2 but Mpho Mathekgane and Bwembya struck in the 58th and 60th minutes respectively.

Previous articleCopperbelt Residents affected by Privatisation March to Provincial Minister’s Office to Support Commission of Inquiry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Promoted Indeni FC Win Napsa 6-Club Pre-Season Tournament

Promoted side Indeni FC has won the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament that came to an end at National Heroes...
Read more
Headlines

Copperbelt Residents affected by Privatisation March to Provincial Minister’s Office to Support Commission of Inquiry

Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt residents who were directly and indirectly affected through the privatization process have supported calls for President Edgar Lungu to set up a commission...
Read more
Health

Ndeke residents want the newly constructed mini hospital opened

Chief Editor - 1
Ndeke residents have complained that the newly constructed mini hospital in the area risks being a white elephant as it has not been operational...
Read more
General News

12 Zimbabweans convicted for unlawful entry in Zambia

Chief Editor - 8
The Department of Immigration in Sinazongwe district in Southern Province has convicted 12 Zimbabweans for the offence of unlawful entry. The offenders who were convicted...
Read more
Rural News

Construction of mini hospitals in Northwestern to commence this month

Chief Editor - 1
Construction of Mini Hospitals in the Northwestern Province is expected to commence this month. Northwestern Province Health Director, Charles Msiska said the commitment that government...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores , Mazembe Trio Kickoff Season

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here is our weekend wrap of selected Chipolopolo player’s performances at their respective clubs abroad. =DR CONGO Defender’s Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played...
Read more

Edward Chilufya Set For Chipolopolo Debut

Feature Sports sports - 0
Midfielder Edward Chilufya is set for his senior Zambia debut after his Swedish club Djurgarden confirmed he will be available for Chipolopolo’s October friendly...
Read more

Patson and Mwepu to Miss October Friendlies

Feature Sports sports - 0
Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu will not travel for Chipolopolo’s October international friendly series due to a health embargo imposed by their...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Stampede to Napsa 6-Club Tournament Final

Feature Sports sports - 0
Unbeaten and yet to concede a goal, Green Buffaloes have stampeded to the final of the Napsa Stars Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament final...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.