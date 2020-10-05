Promoted side Indeni FC has won the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament that came to an end at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Monday.

The Ndola club beat Green Buffaloes 2-0 to end the Lusaka sides storming run in the tournament where they arrived in the final unbeaten with four goals and conceding none.

But after four days of competition, Indeni halted Buffaloes stampede, to see Dabid Chilufya’s team end the tournament as the only unbeaten side with two wins and a draw.

Lackson Chewe and veteran striker Graven Chitalu, from a penalty, scored for The Oilers to give them a massive boast ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 season kickoff in a fortnight’s time when they return to top-flight football since 2014.

And in the battle for third place finish, Green Eagles took bronze when they beat tournament hosts Napsa Stars 2-0 thanks to an Anos Tembo brace in the 4th and 8th minutes.

And Forest Rangers collected their only victotry of the tournament after two straight defeats when they beat Zanaco to fifth place witha 5-2 victory in their mid-morning 5th and 6th place playoff.

But Forest rallied from one-down to beat Zanaco after Moses Phiri had put the latter ahead in the 7th minute.

Quadri Kola leveled from the spot in the 33rd minute and Taonga Bwembya gave Forest the lead in the 40th minute while the former completed his brace in the 45th minute.

Albert Kangwanda cut the margin for Zanaco in the 56th minute to make it 3-2 but Mpho Mathekgane and Bwembya struck in the 58th and 60th minutes respectively.