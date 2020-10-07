Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has donated K10 thousand to Kanyanga Catholic Choral Group in Chasefu district.

Ms Siliya made the pledge during her tour of developmental projects in Chasefu last week where she pledged to give K10 thousand to a church choir grouping.

Chasefu District Commissioner Mustapher Banda handed over the money on behalf of the Minister to Kanyanga choral group during the celebration of mass for the feast for Franciscan Fathers which was held at Kanyanga Catholic Parish.

And Mr Banda who also spoke on behalf of Ms Silya noted that the President appreciates the Catholic Church especially that it has given office space to some government departments in the area.

“The president appreciates the support from the Catholic Church and Kanyanga Parish in particular. He is thanking you for accommodating government departments here at Kanyanga,” Ms Siliya said.

Ms Siliya explained that newly created districts needs to be supported.

She further reminded the people of Chasefu to acquire get National Registration Card and register as voters so that they can take part in the 2021 tripartite election.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Choir Group, Kanyanga Chatholic Parish Council Chairperson Richard Nyirenda thanked the minister for the donation as it will the choral group with singing activities.

And speaking at the same function, Kanyanga Catholic Parish Priest, Father Linus Mulenga called for public- private partnership between government and the church in providing social services in health and education sectors.

“There is need for public- private partnership between the government and the church to work together in development. This is in the provision of schools, clinics and other social amenities,” he said.

Father Mulenga revealed that the church remains open to any positive engagements be it physical, moral and spiritual support.