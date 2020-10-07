Government has advised citizens to stop encroachment on land that has been reserved for security purposes.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has asked councils in the province to help safeguard land which has been reserved for security reasons, warning that issues of national security should not be taken lightly.

Mr Nundwe was speaking when he conferred with his defence counterpart Felix Phiri in Ndola today, who complained that some civilian structures have been built too close to Kalewa barracks.

Mr Nundwe however, stated that as a government they will not tolerate lawlessness in land allocation especially on land reserved for security purposes.

“The province has recorded unprecedented development, we cannot down play security matters, so no one should encroach on reserved land even if it is dormant” Mr Nundwe assured the defence Ps.

And Dr Phiri who is on the Copperbelt to familiarize himself with the projects the ministry of defence is undertaking, said he is happy with the manner Kalewa barracks has utilized the money for construction of the security fence at the facility.

Dr Phiri also lamented that it is a source of concern to see how civilians have built structures close to the barracks hence the need to secure the facility.

Dr Phiri further appealed to other government institutions to utilize the technical skills in the ministry of defence to complete structures at a reasonable cost but quality works.