President Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced cooperation between government and the players in the mining sector.

President Lungu says it is vital for the government and the players in the industry to work together and improve the working conditions of miners in the subdivision.

He says that to this effect the government will support any initiative by the mine unions aimed at improving both the working and living standards of the mine workers.

President Lungu said this at State House in Lusaka today, when officials from the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) paid a courtesy call on him.

“As government we are going to make sure that we support you in your efforts to improve the lives of miners, because we share and serve some constituencies, your members are also our members, they are voters and we need to serve their interest and we will support you, “he said.

President Lungu encouraged the union-management to also engage relevant Ministries on specific issues that are affecting the industry.

He explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic and other economic challenges, the mining sector is among the industries that has been hit hard hence the need for collaborative efforts from government and the interest groups to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“There are a lot of issues that I may have and which you may also have so it is important that we meet regularly especially during these critical times when the situation is very difficult on account of the COVID-19,”he noted.

He added that there are issues that have been brought to his attention before and they are others that cannot wait for a long time such as issues to do with land for construction of housing units for mine workers among others.

“The issues you have raised, some of them have been tabled before me, in future ensure that the Ministry of Mines who are your partners are brought closer to you so that certain things are interrogated immediately with relevant Ministries and those that require consultations we shall consult other interest groups,” he explained.

Earlier, MUZ president Joseph Chewe praised President Lungu for the decision he took concerning Konkola Copper Mopani (KCM) and Chambeshi mines.

Mr Chewe noted that the decision which the Head of State took played a critical role in saving the mining sector in the country from collapsing.

“Your Excellency we want to thank for your intervention in the KCM, Mopani and Chambeshi issues without your interventions, the sector in the country would have grounded to a halt and all the blame would have been heaped on you, but the decision you made is unprecedented and will be appreciated even by the future generations, “he stressed.

He noted that both Vedanta resources and Glencore have failed to run KCM and Mopani effectively from the time they started running the two mines, adding that the decision was timely.

He further thanked the KCM liquidator for paying the workers promptly and handling other issues affecting the miners at the mine.