Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe is delighted with the prevailing sanity at Kasumbalesa border facility which is cardinal in averting the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19).

Speaking during his tour of the border facility in the company of Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, Mr Mwakalombe said the enhanced efficiency at the facility would reduce the risk of frontline workers contracting the novel pandemic.

The frontline workers operating at the border facility include the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), the Immigration Department, the Police, the Ministry of Health, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the concessioner Zambia Border Crossing Company (ZIPBCC) staff.

Mr Mwakalombe said situations where long queues of tracks along the highway and traffic congestion in the facility were a thing of the past as measures have put in place to ensure efficiency.

He attributed the current situation to the commitment among stakeholders such as the Defense Joint Operations Committee (DJOC), the ZRA and the ZIPBCC which has fenced the facility besides creating walk ways for pedestrians.

“Kasumbalesa has seen sanity for the first time. We have engaged ZIPBCC to ensure the border operates under international standards. They have done the gates and fencing. Kasumbalesa is now one of the best borders in terms of decency,” he said.

And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa said the district is fairing well in terms of the fight against COVID-19 as stakeholders have enhanced sensitization activities among truck drivers, the traders and the community to ensure adherence to stipulated preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile, ZIPBCC General Manager Samuel Sandi said the company has contributed US $ 14 million to the treasury as profit sharing with government since December 2015.

He indicated that the coordinated working relationship among stakeholders has resulted in efficiency in the movement of trucks in the facility that accommodates about 1500 trucks at a given time.

Mr Sandi intimated that the border facility clears an average of 500 trucks into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and about 300 from the DRC into Zambia on a daily basis.

He said the company has constructed a perimeter wall fence and gates which are manned by state Police and contracted security firms to regulate the movement of people to protect the frontline workers from contracting the novel corona virus.

The company has also erected booths for immigration, ZRA and health workers along the pedestrian walk ways and the gates to ensure all pedestrians and drivers have their temperatures checked before crossing in and out of the country.