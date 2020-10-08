9.5 C
I have never at any given time called President Lungu a drug dealer-Kambwili

By Chief Editor
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has unreservedly apologized to President Edgar Lungu that his statement has been misconstrued to insinuate that the Head of State is a drug dealer.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka on Thursday, the NDC leader said he has never at any given time called President Lungu a drug dealer.

Mr. Kambwili stated that the statement which he issued sometime last year which some people are referring to, did not insinuate that President Lungu deal in drugs.

“The second issue is that there has been word going around that I called or I accused President Lungu of being a drug dealer and that he deals in drugs. I want to make it clear! I have never at any given time called President Lungu a drug dealer or accused him of dealing in drugs. I have no reason to so that. I don’t have any evidence. So I have never called him a drug dealer and if what I said at a press conference I had last year concerning the issue of drugs has been misconstrued to mean that I called President Lungu a dealer or accused him of dealing, I clearly apologize unreservedly. That was not the intention, ” he said.

“If you read my statement that I gave then, there is nowhere I said President Lungu deals in drugs or is a drug dealer. So those who are using my statement to try and misconstrue things and portray otherwise, please I did not say that and I have never and I will never accuse someone of dealing in drugs who doesn’t deal in drugs and I have no evidence whatsoever.”

He, therefore, said if his statement which was in good faith has been misconstrued to mean that President Lungu deals in drugs, he unreservedly apologized to the President.

Previous articleKang’ombe, Binwell’s suspensions lifted

