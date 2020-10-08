A Police Reserve Officer involved in the shooting incident in Lusaka’s Kamanga Compound has been arrested and charged with murder.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Steven Kampyongo told Parliament today that the officers went to Flavour Night Club in Kamanga Compound to close it as it was working against the Presidential directive of closing bars at 23:00 hours over the weekend.

Hon. Kampyongo says bar patrons, however, responded by attacking the officers.

He says a Police Reserve Officer accidentally shot Timothy Zulu, 17, who was hit by a stray bullet as police tried to control the riot.

He says the rioters also aided for the release of detainees of which three have been rearrested

The Home Affairs Minister was speaking when he issued a Ministerial Statement during the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Assembly in Parliament today.

Hon. Kampyongo has described the riot in Mwinilunga in North Western Province on October 5, 2020 as unfortunate.

He says on 26th September 2020, a suspect stole from a local business premise in Mwinilunga and was arrested following day.

Hon. Kampyongo says days later a man identified as Felix Mangwato was found lying down lifeless of which one suspect has been arrested.

He says on October 5, 2020 a mob from Kabanda Compound in Mwinilunga picked the body from mortuary where post mortem was being conducted and took it to a local business man’s premises where they ransacked the premises.

He says police in a quest to restore order fired warning shots but the unruly rioters were armed with offensive weapons.

Hon. Kampyongo says a person identified as Davis Ifota Kuwemwa of Kabanda was caught by a bullet which was meant to maime him but ended up dying.

He says Government has since created Standby Units in all the 10 provinces to maintain public order.

And Hon. Kampyongo says Mufumbwe Deputy Council Chairman has been arrested and released on police bond awaiting court appearance for assaulting the Council Secretary.