President Edgar Lungu has began his three-day working visit to the Copperbelt.

Over the next three days, the Head of State who arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola at exactly 09:23hrs, is expected to tour the Copperbelt rural districts of Masaiti, Lufwanyama and Mpongwe.

President Lungu will today conduct a tour of developmental projects, meet marketeers and traditional leaders and interact with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party officials in Masaiti district.

On Saturday, he will inspect developmental projects, meet the Clergy and traditional leaders and address PF structures in both Lufwanyama and Mpongwe districts.

And on Sunday, the President is scheduled to attend Church Service before returning to Lusaka.

This is according to a statement made available to Smart Eagles by Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC. Nathan Chanda Bwalya.