President Edgar Lungu has began his three-day working visit to the Copperbelt.
Over the next three days, the Head of State who arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola at exactly 09:23hrs, is expected to tour the Copperbelt rural districts of Masaiti, Lufwanyama and Mpongwe.
President Lungu will today conduct a tour of developmental projects, meet marketeers and traditional leaders and interact with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party officials in Masaiti district.
On Saturday, he will inspect developmental projects, meet the Clergy and traditional leaders and address PF structures in both Lufwanyama and Mpongwe districts.
And on Sunday, the President is scheduled to attend Church Service before returning to Lusaka.
This is according to a statement made available to Smart Eagles by Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC. Nathan Chanda Bwalya.
Just call it a campaign not a working visit .It can also be call wasting tax payers money .
Its too late. Campaign and campaign while stopping the rest but its still too late. The economy is gone and beyond redemption. Reckless borrowing
This hand gesture of being humble does not match up with his actions .It does make me throw up .
Ati challanger for Lungu? is this not the plane that people cried foul making it look like ECl had purchased his personal plane using Govt funds. This is what we call childish politics. If HH won elections then he would sell this Zambian airforce plane to finished poverty in Zambia, my word.
Uluse
Its getting HOT in the kitchen
It is good to campaign, but please make the campaign groung level for everyone. When you’re campaigning, also allow the opposition to do the same. This is what the opposition complains about.
