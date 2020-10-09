North-Western Province has attracted in excess of 750 million united States dollars investment pledges following an investment exhibition held in August last year.

North-West Investment Expo Coordinator, Christopher Bwalya said during a presentation at the first to third quarter Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting held in Solwezi that various sectors have attracted investment.

Mr Bwalya said sectors of interest include agriculture and agro processing, carbon trading, forest, energy, infrastructure development, border posts facility development and mining.

And North-Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has instructed that a follow up be made from investors who made investment pledges during the 2019 Northwest Expo so as to actualize the region’s investment and development plan.

Mr Mubukwanu said resources must be put in place to enable people responsible to follow up on pledges and commitments investors made so that the province can materialize tangible social and economic investment benefit for the people.

The Minister was speaking during the virtual 1st to 3rd quarter PDCC meeting in Solwezi Provincial Development Coordinating Committee meeting held in Solwezi.

“There is need to make follow ups on pledges and investment commitments that were made during the 2019 investment Expo. We must move away from pledges to having the actual resources,” he said.

Mr Mubukwanu said the overall objective of the Expo was to realize increased inflow of investment in various sectors of the province and encourage investment.

North-Western Province last year held an investment exposition under the theme “unveiling the hidden treasures”.