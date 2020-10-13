Defence Minister Hon Davies Chama has said that President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year because he possesses resilient and innovative leadership skills.

Hon. Chama said that the President, who is also Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, is transforming Zambia from greatness to greatness, adding that PF Government, since 2011 has been committed to transforming Zambia to lay a foundation for better things to come.

The Defence Minister was speaking in Parliament today during the resumption of debate of the 2021 National Budget in the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Assembly.

Hon. Chama said that it is wishful thinking for the opposition to state that this is the last budget for PF because, in September 2021, the PF government will present another budget.

Hon. Chama said that Zambia is bigger than some countries yet it has developed from Livingstone to Nakonde when other countries only develop in capital cities, adding that the PF Government considers improved roads as vital for the transformation of the country and called on Zambians to individually get involved in the production capacity of the country.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Joseph Malanji has said that it is sad that some politicians are determined to sell Indeni Oil Refinery in Ndola in the unlikely event that they formed government.

Hon. Malanji said that the Patriotic Front (PF) Government is aware that population growth creates demand for more infrastructure.

The Foreign Affairs Minister was speaking in Parliament today during the resumption of debate of the 2021 National Budget in the Twelfth Assembly.

He says the power deficit in Zambia is partly because of limited infrastructure developed in the Kenneth Kaunda era for a sizeable population and that government is responding to the need by investing in infrastructure expansion.

Hon. Malanji says Zambia has recorded unprecedented challenges such as drought and the Coronavirus pandemic which the opposition deliberately want to blame on Government.

He says the 2021 National Budget of no tax threshold for K4,000 earning will see more resources in people’s pockets.

Hon. Malanji says Government is working with a smaller budget in a pragmatic approach to achieving more.