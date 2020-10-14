Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga has implored members of the Community Crime Prevention Units (CCPU) in the region to respect and observe human rights and avoid corruption in their operations.

Mr Katanga said CCPUs should instead stick to their prescribed roles of detecting crime in communities, apprehending suspects on behalf of police and handing them over for further action.

Officiating at a training of over 200 CCPU officers and some community and traditional leaders in Kapiri Mposhi district, Mr Katanga also warned CCPU officers to avoid corruption while policing their respective communities.

“You are not going to beat suspects when you apprehend them then you are not following human rights … yours is to handcuff them and hand them over to police to be dealt with accordingly,” Mr Katanga said.

And Mr Katanga has commended CCPUs for assisting the Police command in the Province in combating crime in communities.

Mr Katanga noted that CCPUs were an integral part of the police service policing especially in areas where there are inadequate numbers of police officers or no police presence.

“The CCPUs are doing police work on voluntary basis and sometimes using own resources and for this I must commend them because they have really bridged the gap in terms of combating crime in the Province,” Mr Katanga said.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi district CCPU chairperson, Adam Goma has appealed to the Central Province Police Command to provide CCPUs in the district with basic policing equipment.

Mr Goma said the Units lack basic policing equipment that include whistles and batons.

Mr. Goma commended Kapiri Mposhi Police Command for conducting the training for members of CCPUs in the district stating this will enhance their operations.

And Kapiri Mposhi District Police Community Services Directorate Coordinator, Faith Mbaza said the training was aimed at capacitating CCPU officers and community leaders on human rights and the effects of corruption in line with community policing and crime prevention.

Ms Mbaza disclosed that the command had been receiving reports of some CCPU officers beating suspects and soliciting for money when handling cases at community level.

“CCPU officers are not allowed to beat suspects or charge for providing their voluntary services so this workshop is crucial to address these issues,” Ms. Mbaza said.