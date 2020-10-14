9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Chishimba Kambwili Found Guilty and sentenced d to 12 Months in Jail

By Chief Editor
National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has been jailed for 1 year.

This is in a case where Kambwili was charged with three counts of forgery, uttering a false document, and giving false information to a public officer.

It is alleged that in October 2013, with intent to defraud or deceive, Kambwili allegedly forged a ‘No change return’(companies form 71) purporting to show that it was genuinely signed by his son Mwamba when it was not.

Lusaka Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has since jailed Kambwili 1 year for forgery and another year for uttering a false document.

Magistrate Simusamba ruled that the accused person was behind the fictitious person called Mwamba Chishimba and therefore found him guilty of the charge

Kambwili has however been acquitted of the charge of giving false information to a public officer.

The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve a year.

Magistrate Simusamba further said the excuse that the accused signed under a power-of-Attorney when Mwamba Chishimba was fictitious can not stand.

His lawyer, Musa Mwenye State Counsel pleaded with the magistrate to exercise leniency on Mr. Kambwili as he is a family man.

Dr Kambwili was accused of tampering with evidence in a case in which the latter was facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

The Zambia’s Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali, who was a key state witness said during the trial that it was for a fact that Kambwili uttered with the documents which were the board resolutions signed by the accused as chairman of the meeting that sat to utter the records at PACRA.

Mr. Tayali has maintained that the fact that Kambwili had chaired that meeting confirmed that he caused the alteration of the documents even though he did not physically file them at PACRA.

“By the fact that he chaired the meeting that resolved. I confirmed that he chaired because the board resolutions were filed with other documents at PACRA which counsel brought out when I was being cross-examined,” he said.

“Sometimes, like in this case, people made a resolution to file documents at PACRA but they did not themselves to PACRA to file the documents. However, they sent someone else to go and file. And from my knowledge, this agent acts on behalf of the people that have sent him. Therefore in as much as they did not go to file physically by themselves, I concluded they filed in the documents to utter the records at PACRA.”

The EEP Leader further said he had lodged the complaint against Kambwili because the records from PACRA that he was shown by the police, were different from what he had testified earlier in magistrate Simusamba’s court.

Mr. Tayali added that he was concerned because if anyone went to PACRA to get a print out of the records, they would be different from what he had testified earlier.

At the time of the beginning of the case, Dr. Kambwili accused the State House of Using Zambia’s Economic and Equity Party (EEP)leady Chilufya Tayali to victims him.

Mr. Kambwili has alleged that it was State House victimizing him through EPP leader Chilufya Tayali, adding that the EPP leader reported him to State House that he uttered documents at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) in 2013.

